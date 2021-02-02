Claranova: Dropbox Selects Soda PDF in Its New Applications Platform Dropbox App Center

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Avanquest, the Claranova group’s (Paris:CLA) Software editing division, partners with cloud storage specialist Dropbox to provide its customers with its document management solution Soda PDF in the new software tools platform, Dropbox App Center.

With more than 600 million users across 180 countries, Dropbox has become a market leader in cloud storage and productive tools. Through its cloud solutions, Dropbox is on a mission to design a more collaborative and enlightened way of working, while being committed to giving users the freedom to use the tools they prefer.

To facilitate the integration of its users’ favorite tools, Dropbox has recently launched Dropbox App Center to give users a centralized place to discover and connect best-of-breed tools from Dropbox partners. The apps available in the App Center allow customers to work flexibly, with the tools they choose, and in the ways they want to work. With Soda PDF integration and its Soda PDF Editor tool, users can now edit, merge, sign and protect PDF files right from Dropbox. The app selected by Dropbox integrates automatically, without any complicated account settings, ensuring maximum fluidity for users.

The partnership marks an important milestone for Soda PDF, which now provides millions of users with its cloud document management technology to strengthen and facilitate collaborative work across the world. This new partnership also supports Dropbox’s goal of breaking down the content silos that can emerge during collaboration and gives users always more flexibility in how they want to work.

“We’re always looking for ways to make our users digital lives easier and help them navigate their workflows seamlessly,” said Jamie Young Perlman, VP of Business Development at Dropbox. ” Our integration with Soda PDF makes it easier for users to edit, manage, share and collaborate right from Dropbox.”

Eric Gareau, CEO of Avanquest’s PDF business declares: “We are proud of this collaboration with Dropbox, a key company in the world of productivity tools. This partnership also marks our desire to integrate ever more fluidity and efficiency into the software we develop.”

Financial calendar:

2020-2021 first-half revenue: February 10, 2020

2020-2021 first-half results: March 31, 2020

About Avanquest:

By offering simple and innovative software solutions which provide easy daily access to new technologies, Avanquest, Claranova group’s Software editing division, is now a leading player in B2C software publishing, positioned in three high-potential segments: Security (antivirus, ad blocker, cleaning and optimization tools sold under the Adaware brand), PDF (document management tools sold under the SodaPDF brand) and Photo (photo editor software and apps developed under the InPixio brand).

About Claranova:

Claranova is a high-growth international technology group with a long-term vision and resilient business models operating in high potential markets. As the leader in personalized e-commerce (PlanetArt), Claranova provides added value through technological expertise in software publishing (Avanquest) and the Internet of Things (myDevices). These three business divisions share a common mission to simplify access to new technologies through solutions combining innovation and ease of use. Based on these strengths, Claranova has maintained an average annual rate of growth for the past three years of more than 45% and in FY 2019-2020 had revenue of €409 million.

For more information on Claranova group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

