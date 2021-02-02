Barrett-Jackson to Auction 2021 Ford Bronco VIN 001 and Ford Mustang Mach 1 VIN 001 for Charity During Scottsdale Auction

Barrett-Jackson will auction two of the world’s most coveted VIN 001 vehicles for charity, the legendary 2021 Ford Bronco 2-door VIN 001 and 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 VIN 001 during the Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale. (Photo: Business Wire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, and Ford Motor Company will auction two of the world’s most coveted VIN 001 vehicles for charity, the legendary 2021 Ford Bronco 2-door VIN 001 (preview) and 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 VIN 001 (preview) during the Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, March 20-27, 2021. One-hundred percent of the hammer price from the Ford Bronco VIN 001 will benefit National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound, which are part of Ford’s new Bronco Wild Fund mission to connect people to the outdoors. The total sale price of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 VIN 001 will benefit JDRF’s efforts against type 1 diabetes. To date, Barrett-Jackson has helped raise more than $127 million for more than 130 local and national charitable organizations.

“The 2021 Ford Bronco 2-door VIN 001 and 2021 Mustang Mach 1 VIN 001 are born from two of the world’s most fabled vehicles,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “The return of these two models is among the most celebrated of our time. I’m really excited about both of these reborn icons selling on our auction block and, since I own a vintage Bronco myself, am particularly interested to see what VIN 001 of the new model will bring. These two vehicles will help write collector car history as part of our Scottsdale docket, which features the most VIN 001 and first-production vehicles ever offered at a single auction.”

The legendary Bronco has returned after 25 years. The first of only 7,000 First Editions built for the 2021 model year, the fully loaded 2021 Bronco 2-door VIN 001 (preview) features the mechanical components of the Badland Series, the Sasquatch Package and is finished in Lighting Blue. It is powered by a V6 EcoBoost that delivers approximately 310 horsepower and 400 ft/lbs of torque and is equipped with the HOSS System, which includes front and rear locking axles, as well as independent front suspension. This First Edition Bronco comes with a modular painted black hardtop, removable doors and Limited Edition badges, graphics and Safari bar. One-hundred percent of the hammer price from the sale of the Bronco will benefit National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound, which are part of Ford’s new Bronco Wild Fund mission.

“Ford perfectly incorporated the spirit of the original Bronco and Mustang Mach 1 into their latest models,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “While each is purpose-built for the track or off-road, both remain true to their heritage. We couldn’t be prouder to work with Ford on the sale of these two legendary vehicles. Not only will they make history as VIN 001s, but their sales will drive change through the charities they benefit for years to come.”

After a 17-year hiatus, the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 VIN 001 (preview) has returned as the modern pinnacle of style, handling and V8 pony car performance. This limited-edition Mach 1 features a 480-horsepower engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and the track-ready Handling Package. Clad in Fighter Jet Gray, which is exclusive to the Mustang Mach 1, the exterior features a new front fascia, exclusive wheels, orange accents and special edition badges that celebrate its 50-plus year heritage. One-hundred percent of the hammer price will benefit JDRF.

Barrett-Jackson Commitment to Guest Health and Safety

Barrett-Jackson is committed to the health and safety of all its guests, sponsors, vendors, partners and media during its in-person events. The company is closely following local, state and federal health and safety protocols. To help maintain physical distancing guidelines recommended for live events, the auction arena during Barrett-Jackson’s 2021 Scottsdale Auction will be limited to bidders, consignors and their guests. Tickets to the event can be purchased by the general public online in advance only. Media credentials will also be limited to comply with physical distancing requirements. Enhanced live online and phone bidding options will be available for registered bidders. For safety protocols and information about the 2021 Scottsdale Auction, click here.

