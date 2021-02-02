Earned, Owned and Social Media Analytics Leaders Partner To Help Companies Understand The Business Impact of Content

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onclusive, the data science company for communications, and Shareablee, the social media analytics and competitive benchmarking company, today announced their strategic partnership to offer marketing and communications teams best-in-class solutions for earned, owned and social media insights. The partnership will help companies gain more holistic data about the performance of their owned and earned content across global news outlets, influencers and social media platforms.

Social media, communications, public relations, and marketing teams each have a view of a company’s brand, reputation, and influence. Companies are increasingly looking to measure their owned and earned media strategies in a more centralized way by combining these functions within integrated teams and equipping them with comparable tools.

Particularly during times of crisis or uncertainty when companies put their emphasis on the tactics they can more closely control, social media amplification and paid media activation become even more important, as does measurement of the business impact of these efforts. The intersection between the data and solutions from Onclusive and Shareablee will provide organizations with more comprehensive content marketing data to better optimize their strategies.

Both Onclusive and Shareablee have their roots in enterprise media monitoring and content measurement and support Fortune 100 companies and their agencies. Both companies also recently launched mid-market products to deliver their data, platforms and services to a wider range of organizations.

“Social media strategies are fundamental to a company’s marketing plan, yet there is still more to the story. We are excited to be able to complete the picture for our clients via our relationship with Onclusive,” said Tania Yuki, CEO of Shareablee.

“We’ve always viewed our data and platforms as a bridge between communications teams and marketing teams. By working with Shareablee, our joint clients will be even better equipped to plan and execute harmonious cross-functional brand and communications strategies,” said Dan Beltramo, CEO of Onclusive.

About Onclusive

Onclusive is the data science company for communications. The inventors of PR Attribution™ and Power of Voice™, Onclusive measures the true impact that content is having on a company’s bottom line. The Onclusive platform is built upon a proprietary newscrawler which analyzes millions of earned, owned, and newswire articles every day globally and in over 100 languages, organizing each piece of content based on dozens of dimensions for aggregate and entity-level analysis.

The world’s leading brands and agencies including Airbnb, H&R Block, Lyft, Intercontinental Hotels Group, 23andMe, and Experian use Onclusive to modernize communications. For more information, visit onclusive.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Shareablee

Shareablee is the leader in audience-based social media measurement for media publishers, agencies and brands that want to understand the impact and effectiveness of their cross-platform social media campaigns. Launched in 2013, Shareablee empowers brands by providing data that can help them define and drive success on social media by arming them with metrics and predictive analytics that inform powerful best practices. Shareablee is the leading authority on audience intelligence, competitive benchmarking and actionable insights with clients in 15+ countries.

For more information about Shareablee, visit shareablee.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.