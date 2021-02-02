Western Dental Kids Recommends Fluoride Treatments to Help Prevent Cavities

ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Most parents know that getting their kids to brush their teeth can be challenging.

Western Dental Kids, one of the largest providers of pediatric dental services with 26 offices in California, has a word of advice for parents who want to prevent cavities.

While brushing at least twice a day, flossing and avoiding excessive sugar can help keep cavities at bay, another way to help kids fight cavities is with fluoride. Fluoride is a mineral that can prevent cavities and help repair teeth as cavities are just beginning to form.

The message is timely since February is National Children’s Dental Health Month.

Cavities are the leading oral health care disease in children, with more than two of every five (43%) children having cavities in the U.S., according to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control report.

“Fluoride treatments, coupled with a good oral hygiene routine, can be an added defense against cavities," said Dr. Steven Le, Pediatric Dental Director for Western Dental. “Fluoride helps prevent cavities by minimizing the formation of plaque, the sticky colorless or pale-yellow film that accumulates on teeth and is the breeding ground for acid-producing bacteria that cause decay.”

Fluoride treatments are painless, and parents should check with their child’s dentist at the next appointment to understand how fluoride is applied. Children should have dental visits at least every six months to help maintain good oral health.

Western Dental Kids, along with Brident Dental and Vital Smiles, is part of Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral health care and the leading orthodontics provider in the country. Each Western Dental Kids office is equipped with state-of-the-art digital equipment including panoramic X-ray machines, and provides comprehensive pediatric dental services, including sealants, fluoride treatments and full-service orthodontics.

Western Dental Kids accepts most forms of dental insurance, including Medi-Cal Dental. Children and families are welcome, as they are in all Western Dental, Brident and Vital Smiles offices.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

