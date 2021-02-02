UWorld Announces Scholarship to Help Empower Students and Finance Professionals Across the Globe

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UWorld, a worldwide leader in online learning to prepare students for high-stakes exams, today announced that the application window is now open for the UWorld Career Advancement Scholarship. This scholarship will support the careers of 10 Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) students, who will receive a suite of services to help them reach their target score on their November 2021 CFA Level I exam.

UWorld will honor 10 deserving CFA Level 1 candidates who will be selected based on merit and involvement. Each recipient will receive more than $1,400 worth of tools and financial aid, including a full scholarship to UWorld’s Elite-360 Course and CFAI one-time enrollment. In addition to these benefits, UWorld will pay the CFAI November 2021 exam fee for selected candidates.

“UWorld’s online learning tools have helped more than two million students prepare for and pass their high-stakes exams to become doctors, nurses, PAs, lawyers, pharmacists, and certified public accountants,” said Dr. Chandra Pemassani, founder and CEO of UWorld. “Reaching a competitive score on the CFA exam is an aggressive goal for any finance student, and by creating the UWorld Career Advancement Scholarship, we are hoping to reach and support these high-achieving, hard-working students.”

The UWorld Career Advancement Scholarship adds to the more than $650,000 in sponsorships to develop the careers of finance and accounting students. From the content it creates to the professional organizations to which it belongs, UWorld is committed to looking beyond its business objectives to be a responsible and charitable participant in the communities it serves—both local and global. This commitment to corporate social responsibility has been a guiding tenet since the company’s inception in 2003.

Students planning to take their CFAI exam in November of 2021 can apply for the UWorld Career Advancement Scholarship between January 11 and March 12, 2021. All who apply will receive a 50% discount on UWorld’s premium packages. The winners will be announced March 22, and applicants must wait until scholarships are awarded before registering for the CFA exam.

To learn more and to apply, visit finance.uworld.com/our-difference/cfa-review-scholarship.

About UWorld

UWorld is the worldwide leader in online learning to prepare for high-stakes exams. Since 2003, UWorld has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for their exams. At the core of UWorld's mission is an obsession with quality so that students receive only the best in learning resources. Whether students are preparing for the ACT®, SAT®, College Board®, AP®, CFA®, CPA, MBE®, MCAT®, NAPLEX®/MPJE®/CPJE®, NCLEX®, PANCE/PANRE, USMLE®, ABIM®, or ABFM®, UWorld ensures success by using active learning methods. With challenging practice questions that mirror the real tests and unrivaled explanations, students can efficiently and effectively prepare for every topic on their exams. To learn more, please visit UWorld.com.

AP® is a trademark registered by the College Board, which is not affiliated with, and does not endorse, this product or website.