Kenan Thompson to Host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021, Live on Saturday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actor, comedian and Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson (Kenan, All That) will take kids on a wild and slimy ride as host of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021, airing live on Saturday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT). With Thompson at the helm, kids and families everywhere will literally be part of this year’s show like never before for an epic celebration of fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.
Said Thompson, “Nickelodeon has been part of my life and my family forever and I can’t wait to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards. Am I worried about getting slimed? Naaaah. It’s going to come fast and cold, but it’s not my first rodeo--you know what I’m saying? So, bring on the slime and let’s do this!”
For the first time ever, Nickelodeon’s Orange Blimp will leave the KCA venue and take fans on a wild ride around the world and beyond. Filled with slime and messy stunts, viewers will travel to outer space, Bikini Bottom and right into celebrities’ homes using XR technology. This year’s show will also feature live and interactive fan walls that bring celebrities and families at home to the main stage; second screen live voting all night long where fans stay in control; and a KCA award presented by one lucky family chosen during the show.
Today’s news also included this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards nominees. Leading the pack with the most nods are: Justin Bieber with five; Stranger Things with four; and Ariana Grande, The Croods: A New Age, Henry Danger, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Soul, Trolls World Tour and Wonder Woman 1984, all tied with three nominations each. Musical performances will be announced shortly.
Beginning today, fans can cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com, and on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices in the U.S. International fans can cast votes through the Nick Play app in regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to cast their votes through social media on Twitter.
Thompson is no stranger to Nickelodeon, having won a coveted Kids’ Choice Awards orange blimp for “Favorite Male TV Star” for his work in Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy hit All That in 2000. He was also nominated in that same category in 1998 alongside his longtime collaborator Kel Mitchell, who both serve as executive producers for the current iteration of All That which premiered in 2019.
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 is sponsored by Barbie®, Goldfish® Flavor Blasted® crackers, got milk?, LEGO® VIDIYO™, Olive Garden®, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury.
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 nominees are:
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Alexa & Katie
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Danger Force
Henry Danger
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Raven’s Home
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Fuller House
The Mandalorian
Stranger Things
Young Sheldon
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior Junior
LEGO Masters
The Masked Singer
The Voice
FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar
The Loud House
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR
Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge, Riverdale)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home)
Sofia Wylie (Gina, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical Series)
Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)
Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
Dolittle
Hamilton
Hubie Halloween
Mulan
Sonic the Hedgehog
Wonder Woman 1984
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984)
Anne Hathaway (Grand High Witch, The Witches)
Vanessa Hudgens (Princesses, The Princess Switch: Switched Again)
Yifei Liu (Mulan, Mulan)
Melissa McCarthy (Carol Peters, Superintelligence)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog)
Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)
Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton)
Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984)
Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Onward
The Croods: A New Age
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Trolls World Tour
Scoob!
Soul
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Tina Fey (22, Soul)
Jamie Foxx (Joe Gardner, Soul)
Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)
Chris Pratt (Barley Lightfoot, Onward)
Ryan Reynolds (Guy, The Croods: A New Age)
Emma Stone (Eep, The Croods: A New Age)
Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls World Tour)
MUSIC:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Selena Gomez
Ariana Grande
Katy Perry
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Justin Bieber
Drake
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
Black Eyed Peas
BLACKPINK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
OneRepublic
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“Be Kind” – Marshmello & Halsey
“Holy” – Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
“Ice Cream” – BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
“Lonely” – Justin Bieber & benny blanco
“Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
FAVORITE SONG
“Blinding Lights” The Weeknd
“Cardigan” by Taylor Swift
“Dynamite” by BTS
“Toosie Slide” by Drake
“Wonder” by Shawn Mendes
“Yummy” by Justin Bieber
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS (Asia)
Savannah Clarke (Australia)
David Guetta (Europe)
Master KG (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Sebastián Yatra (Latin America)
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
Emma Chamberlain
Charli D’Amelio
GamerGirl
Addison Rae
JoJo Siwa
Maddie Ziegler
FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
James Charles
Jason Derulo
David Dobrik
MrBeast
Ninja
Ryan’s World
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Simone Biles
Alex Morgan
Naomi Osaka
Candace Parker
Megan Rapinoe
Serena Williams
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Tom Brady
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Lionel Messi
Russell Wilson
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Among Us
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Fortnite
Minecraft
Pokémon GO
Roblox
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 is produced by Nickelodeon Productions and overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content. Michael Dempsey serves as executive producer, with Amy Johnson and Magda Liolis serving as co-executive producers. Nickelodeon’s Unscripted Content executives Rob Bagshaw and Paul J Medford also serve as executive producers. The ceremony is directed by Glenn Weiss.
Thompson stars in and executive produces the new NBC comedy Kenan, premiering Feb. 16 at 8:30 p.m. He is currently in his 18th season on Saturday Night Live as the show’s longest-running cast member. He has made numerous contributions to SNL with his slew of hilarious impressions that include Rev. Al Sharpton, Charles Barkley, Steve Harvey and David Ortiz, and memorable characters such as “Weekend Update” correspondent Jean K. Jean, “Black Jeopardy” host Darnell Hayes and Diondre Cole on “What Up With That.” In 2018, he received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the SNL song “Come Back, Barack” and was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2018 and 2020.
Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).