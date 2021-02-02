Sex & Relationship Expert, Mary Jo Rapini Shares Top Tips for Couples in Quarantine to Improve Intimacy this Valentine’s Day

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An early Covid-19 survey, conducted by The Knot and the app Lasting, of 1,200 married and engaged couples showed that only 18% of couples in quarantine were satisfied in communication with their partner, with the largest source of conflict reported was how often to have sex. As couples continue to spend time at home, Mary Jo Rapini, LPC sex and relationship expert, shares the benefits of using Valentine’s Day to break out of routine and improve intimacy & communication.

“Couples living together through the past year of quarantine have been each other’s roommates, coworkers, and everything else in between. While quality time is a good thing, many couples may be struggling with conflict and stress, leading to poor communication and isolation,” says Rapini. “It’s time to retire the sweatpants for a night and prioritize a romantic night with your partner.”

Mary Jo provides the following tips to improve intimacy during Valentine’s Day and beyond:

Sex should be behavior that brings you closer, not drives you apart. For many couples, when one person is interested the other partner may make excuses to not have sex. However, these same partners said they enjoyed sex when they stopped making excuses and allowed themselves time to enjoy each other. Couples who prioritize their sex lives are typically closer and more connected than those who physically neglect each other.

Spice up routine sexual encounters. If sex feels mundane, there are many ways to enhance intimacy and enjoy your partner in a new way. Share new fantasies or incorporate a toy to heat up foreplay or during sex. I recommend the new Trojan Willa Massager, a precision pointed vibrator that can help maximize pleasure for her and bring good vibrations into the bedroom. Remember, that not all lubes are safe for sex toys, so if that's a part of the celebration, consider a toy safe lube like Trojan Willa lubricant that is aloe-infused and water-based. I also like long-lasting, silicone lubes like Replens Silky Smooth to help increase comfort and pleasure for hours of fun. Note: water-based lubes only last for seconds. But remember, if you are contemplating a November baby make sure to choose a lube that supports fertility and doesn't harm sperm, like Pre-Seed.

If sex feels mundane, there are many ways to enhance intimacy and enjoy your partner in a new way. Share new fantasies or incorporate a toy to heat up foreplay or during sex. I recommend the new Trojan Willa Massager, a precision pointed vibrator that can help maximize pleasure for her and bring good vibrations into the bedroom. Remember, that not all lubes are safe for sex toys, so if that’s a part of the celebration, consider a toy safe lube like Trojan Willa lubricant that is aloe-infused and water-based. I also like long-lasting, silicone lubes like Replens Silky Smooth to help increase comfort and pleasure for hours of fun. Note: water-based lubes only last for seconds. But remember, if you are contemplating a November baby make sure to choose a lube that supports fertility and doesn’t harm sperm, like Pre-Seed. Don’t let a bad odor kill the mood. It’s important that women feel confident in bed and vaginal health plays a big role. Semen, condoms, and lubes can all increase vaginal pH, leading to an increase in bad bacteria which can cause an unpleasant odor, itch, or discomfort. RepHresh Gel returns the delicate vaginal ecosystem to a normal pH of 3.8-4.5 and if prone to chronic yeast and BV, RepHresh Pro-B is a daily probiotic that supports the vaginal flora all month.

“Being mindful about improving communication and intimacy is the first step in reconnecting with your partner, so have fun and enjoy Valentine’s Day,” adds Rapini.