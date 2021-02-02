Development Partners in Health Care and Best Upon Request Have Partnered to Deploy a Solution for Physician Burnout

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Development Partners in Health Care, LLC, (DPHC) a consulting service for health care systems, primary care, specialty group and surgical practices, has created a strategic alliance with Best Upon Request Corporate, Inc., (BEST) a national provider of concierge programs with an expertise in health care. DPHC’s founder and president, Tom Aug, saw that BEST’s Physician Concierge Program offered a real solution to a growing dilemma: physician burnout. Aug wanted to bring a proven remedy to his clients and network as a compliment to his consulting practice to build high-performance health care organizations.

“The continued reduction in reimbursement, the pressure to offset those cuts by increasing productivity, the enormous strain to meet the demands of the COVID pandemic, and the need to decrease the disparities in health care delivery, have resulted in an epidemic-like spread of burnout to health care providers,” said Aug. “These converging forces have threatened the physical and mental health of physicians, their families and the care of their patients. DPHC has been researching for ways to mitigate physician burnout and believes that Best Upon Request has a validated approach for addressing this critical problem.”

Bill Mills, BEST’s president and COO, shared, “Best Upon Request’s goal is to relieve stress and give the gift of time so providers can focus at work without excessive personal sacrifice. Tom shared his admiration for what we are doing and the results we are seeing, identifying us as a solution to the ailment of burnout. We are excited to work with Tom as he brings more awareness to our service as a solution to be considered by physician groups.”

BEST’s Physician Concierge Program has grown in recent years as more physician groups focus on provider wellbeing and engagement. Concierges provide auto services, information research, dry cleaning, shipping, travel and event planning, home services and other errand running services to providers strapped for time so they can provide the best possible care for patients.

Physician burnout costs billions in the U.S. by driving up recruiting costs and diminishing clinical effectiveness. Finding a solution is one of the biggest opportunities for healthcare organizations to improve their bottom line. One of BEST’s clients saw its physician engagement survey results increase by 10 percentage points after its Physician Concierge Program’s first year, and 99% of BEST’s surveyed physician customers agreed the service helped reduce their stress levels.

About Development Partners in Health Care

Development Partners in Health Care is an independent health care resource that brings clarity to changing circumstances, restores a sense of control and positions physician groups and health care systems to thrive. The mission of DPHC is to improve the clinical and financial performance of physicians through planning, organization and leadership development, and data analysis.

About Best Upon Request

Best Upon Request partners with organizations nationwide to provide concierge services to its employees as an employer-paid benefit. By helping employees save time and decrease stress, BEST improves recruitment and retention, engagement and work-life integration. BEST also provides specialized concierge programs for working mothers and physicians. In healthcare, BEST serves patient families to improve the patient experience by attending to non-medical needs. Patient concierge programs are tailored for Emergency Departments, Maternity Units, and children’s hospitals.

In business since 1989, BEST is a certified Minority and Women Business Enterprise.