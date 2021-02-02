 VitalSource Launches VitalSource Video Powered by Boclips

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VitalSource® and Boclips today announced VitalSource Video powered by Boclips, which will provide higher education institutions with curated educational videos from leading content providers.

VitalSource Video will be integrated through the student’s learning management system (LMS) and feature content that is seamlessly embedded, continuously updated, and curated into program-specific collections. All content is free of advertisements and fully accessible to all students through transcripts and closed captioning.

“At VitalSource, we are committed to building superior learning experiences so all learners can access the high-quality materials necessary to achieve their goals and be successful,” said Dr. Mike Hale, VitalSource’s vice president of Education, North America. “VitalSource Video, and our partnership with Boclips, makes it easy for educators to enrich courses, illuminate difficult concepts, and add real-world context through news, instructional videos, and collections specially curated for higher education curriculum.”

“Boclips is delighted to partner with VitalSource to enhance and enrich instruction with our library of highly curated educational videos,” said David Bainbridge, Boclips founder and CEO. “Through our video-streaming integration with the VitalSource platform, instructors can now easily discover and embed up-to-the-minute content that is typically behind paywalls from leading providers, such as Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, PBS NewsHour, and Associated Press.”

The benefits of VitalSource Video powered by Boclips will not only support an enhanced learning experience for students but will also help improve instructor efficiency. Instructional designers will save time finding relevant, current, and authentic videos to embed in courseware. Instructors will have access to a medium proven to increase student engagement. Institutions can provide a centralized platform for accessing safe, distraction-free, copyright-cleared content.

VitalSource Video powered by Boclips is available now.

About VitalSource

VitalSource is the leading education technology solutions provider committed to helping partners create, deliver, and distribute affordable, accessible, and impactful learning experiences worldwide. As a recognized innovator in the digital course materials market, VitalSource is best known for partnering with more than 1,000 publishers and resellers to deliver extraordinary learning experiences to millions of active users globally—and today we’re also powering new, cutting-edge technologies designed to optimize teaching and learning for maximum results. Learn more at https://get.vitalsource.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Boclips

Boclips is on a mission to make learning more captivating with video. Since 2014, the education technology company has helped publishers, courseware creators, and academic institutions around the globe enhance their digital learning experiences with curated educational videos. Featuring the largest library of copyright-cleared, short-form videos, Boclips has become the industry’s trusted destination for content that is vetted for quality, sourced from leading providers, and free of distractions and inappropriate content. The company was recognized as Outsell’s Emerging Company of the Year in 2019. Learn more at https://www.boclips.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.