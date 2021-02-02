LifeYield, Allianz Life Expand Partnership to Help Financial Professionals Increase Retirement Income Potential

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To help investors find the right solutions to fill gaps in their retirement checks and cover anticipated expenses, LifeYield LLC, the market leader in developing cloud-based solutions that allow advisors to maximize retirement income for their clients, announced an expanded partnership with Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life).

LifeYield proprietary Social Security Advantage® solution, which helps identify the appropriate times for an individual or couple to file for Social Security benefits, will support Allianz Life annuities within Income Layers, a dynamic view of a client’s retirement income sources set against their income needs. Financial professionals who do business with Allianz Life will be able to show how an annuity can help supplement clients’ retirement strategies by adding a source of guaranteed retirement income in conjunction with other income sources as a part of designing an overall retirement income strategy.

Added support for Allianz Life products within Income Layers gives financial professionals greater transparency into the dollars-and-cents impact of annuities on a client’s retirement portfolio. Armed with this information, advisors and investors can work together to find ideal solutions to meet their individual retirement needs.

LifeYield’s expanded partnership with Allianz Life comes as investors feel a new urgency to secure guaranteed retirement income streams beyond what Social Security benefits will provide. According to the Allianz 2020 Retirement Risk Readiness Study:

Six in 10 people who are not yet retired said running out of money before they die is one of their biggest worries

55% of people who are not yet retired said they are worried they won’t have enough saved for retirement

Over half (57%) of Americans are worried inflation will make basic retirement expenses unaffordable

“Annuities can play a critical role in protecting clients from the many risks in retirement. They are another financial tool in a financial professional’s product stack,” said Heather Kelly, senior vice president, Head of Advisory & Strategic Accounts for Allianz Life. “LifeYield’s tools help financial professionals see the potential value of an annuity within their client’s overall portfolio and allows them to tailor their approach to the given client’s specific situation and need.”

“Allianz Life understands how technology enhances modern annuity products as targeted and transparent components of a holistic, retirement income strategy,” said Harry Bartle, EVP, Enterprise Solutions, LifeYield. “We are excited to play a part in Allianz Life’s development of a tech-enabled financial planning strategies ecosystem.”

To learn more about LifeYield and Social Security Advantage®, schedule a free demo here.

About LifeYield

LifeYield, the financial services leader in smart-householding, helps advisors maximize retirement income for clients. From accumulation through withdrawal, the LifeYield Advantage Suite® uses the industry-leading Taxficient Score® to illustrate tax efficiency and improve asset location across IRAs, 401(k)s and taxable accounts to boost client returns. Its intuitive Social Security Advantage® software helps over 80,000 advisors plan optimal retirement income strategies and filing benefits for clients as they approach retirement. LifeYield’s software is integrated with the largest wealth management, RIA, insurance, asset management and fintech providers. For more information, please visit www.lifeyield.com and follow the company at @lifeyield.

About Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2019, has been keeping its promises since 1896 by helping Americans achieve their retirement income and protection goals with a variety of annuity and life insurance products. In 2018, Allianz Life provided $2.8 billion in benefit payments that helped policyholders' achieve their financial goals. As a leading provider of fixed index annuities, Allianz Life is part of Allianz SE, a global leader in the financial services industry with over 142,000 employees in more than 80 countries. Allianz Life is a proud sponsor of Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, home of Major League Soccer's Minnesota United.

Please note that Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America, its affiliated companies, and their representatives and employees do not give fiduciary, tax or legal advice or advice related to Social Security. Clients are encouraged to consult their tax advisor or attorney or local Social Security Administration office.