Westfield Valley Fair Joins Kitchen United to Unlock New Off Premise Restaurant Experience

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A first-of-its-kind partnership between Westfield Valley Fair, the largest retail destination in Northern California, and Kitchen United, a ghost kitchen industry leader, will bring Kitchen United’s to-go operations and MIX multi-concept ordering technology platform to the shopping center format. Kitchen United, known for its concept that houses multiple restaurant brands under one roof for delivery and takeout orders, has diversified its offerings through the expansion of the MIX platform.

“MIX unlocks incremental off-premise demand for the restaurants at this Westfield location that are faced with indoor dining limitations amid the pandemic,” said Atul Sood, Chief Business Officer of Kitchen United. “We have applied our learnings from successfully operating our kitchen centers across the country to offer hardware and technology solutions that can be used by a myriad of business models to deliver an exceptional to-go food experience. Shoppers will now have access to their favorite Westfield Valley Fair restaurants from the comfort of home, and have the added convenience of being able to order from a number of different concepts all on the same bill.”

Restaurants located within Valley Fair will utilize the MIX platform to facilitate inbound to-go orders and distribute them to lockers for pick-up or to the ground floor for delivery. A brand new, state of the art vertical conveyor belt will efficiently move orders from the second floor Dining Terrace to the ground floor pick-up station so that drivers will be able to get in and out expeditiously. Restaurants that will be available for to-go ordering on the Kitchen United MIX website and the Westfield app include: Koja Kitchen, Pizza My Heart, Big Fish Little Fish, Men Oh Ramen, Haagen Dazs, and more, with the full list of participating restaurants available here.

“Our partnership with Kitchen United introduces a new and convenient way for guests to experience their favorite food items on-the-go, while also driving increased revenue to our restaurant partners,” says Kate Diefenderfer, Director of Marketing for Westfield Valley Fair. “With the flexibility to place one order with multiple restaurants simultaneously, regardless of location, restaurants have the ability to capitalize on the demand for food to-go, while our guests receive a customized dining experience.”

