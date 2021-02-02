Veritas Selects Trilio for New Product Offering

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection, today announced that Veritas Technologies has selected Trilio’s data protection technology to incorporate into a Veritas-branded product offering for OpenStack clouds.

Trilio’s technology will be incorporated into the Veritas NetBackup product, an enterprise-level heterogeneous backup and recovery suite. Veritas NetBackup provides unified data protection for multi-cloud, virtual and physical environments that can be globally managed from a single console.

“Veritas NetBackup is a market leading enterprise backup and recovery solution that has been adopted by eighty-seven percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies,” said Doug Mathews, Veritas VP of Product Management. “We maintain our leadership by continually seeking new ways to make our products better and working with innovators like Trilio is a great example.”

“Veritas has made a great choice for application-centric backup and recovery, migration and mobility,” said David Safaii, CEO of Trilio. “And in Veritas, Trilio is proud to have a new partner with a proven track-record in data protection, further validating that our native cloud architecture is born for enterprise-class environments. The Trilio data protection technology is without peer – offering linear scalability, multi-tenancy and native integration. We are delighted that Veritas will help bring Trilio’s technology to their customers and partners across the globe.”

Trilio has been at the forefront of data protection for open source infrastructure with a platform designed specifically for the cloud and cloud-native applications. The company recently announced TrilioVault for Kubernetes v2.0, including a unique management console for multi-cloud data protection and was named a Leader and Outperformer by a GigaOm report on Kubernetes Data Protection. Additionally, last month Trilio announced a $15 million Series B round of funding.

Trilio will continue to develop, market, sell and support the TrilioVault for OpenStack platform across the globe.

About TrilioVault for OpenStack

TrilioVault is the leading backup and recovery platform in the market that has been certified and validated by the major OpenStack distributions. TrilioVault is the only OpenStack-native data protection solution that gives tenants and administrators the ability to restore entire workloads in one click. TrilioVault’s software-only solution provides infinite scale and tenant-level self-service protection and recovery of entire workloads. TrilioVault helps OpenStack users protect their clouds and efficiently create, store, and manage point-in-time backups while providing for speed of recovery when required—a crucial element in the data protection continuum.

About Trilio

Trilio is a leader in cloud-native data protection for Kubernetes, OpenStack and Red Hat Virtualization environments. Our TrilioVault technology is trusted by cloud infrastructure operators and developers for backup and recovery, migration and application mobility. Customers in telecom, defense, automotive and financial services leverage TrilioVault to recover from disasters, migrate workloads, move workloads to new infrastructure and migrate to new software distributions. trilio.io, Twitter and LinkedIn.