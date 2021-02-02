Ault Global Holdings Appoints Douglas P. Gintz as Chief Technology Officer and Director of Global Technology Implementation

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), today announced the appointment of Douglas P. Gintz as Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”) and Director of Global Technology Implementation. Mr. Gintz will be responsible for driving strategic, cross-company technology initiatives. He will be instrumental in delivering key technologies essential to driving market penetration of the Coolisys Technologies Corp. electric vehicle (“EV”) charging systems including cloud-based software, and networking capability.

Mr. Gintz brings 25 years of experience delivering technology solutions to a broad audience. He has hands-on experience developing adaptive manufacturing compliance systems, billing platforms, reporting engines, and native web applications for companies ranging from startups to multinational corporations. He most recently served as CEO of Pacific Coders, LLC and has served in multiple leadership roles including CTO, Chief Information Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and Director of Strategy and Planning.

“We are thrilled to welcome Douglas to the Ault Global team,” said Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman. “We have spoken about our EV charger growth initiatives as well as our efforts to ensure that our infrastructure can accommodate that growth. The addition of Douglas will provide the depth of knowledge, skill and experience we need to accelerate the delivery of our innovative solutions to the market at scale. In addition, Douglas has tremendous experience that can be leveraged across our organization including the development of cloud services, web applications and content delivery leveraging Amazon Web Services. We have great expectations for our team and are excited for what we are planning to deliver for our shareholders.”

For more information on Ault Global Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.AultGlobal.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Global Holding’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.AultGlobal.com.

About Coolisys Technologies Corp.

Coolisys and its portfolio companies and divisions are primarily engaged in the design and manufacture of innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications in the harshest environments and life-saving, life sustaining applications across diverse markets including defense/aerospace, medical/healthcare, industrial, telecommunications and automotive. Coolisys’ headquarters are located at 1635 South Main Street, Milpitas, CA 95035; www.Coolisys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.AultGlobal.com.