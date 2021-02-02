U.S. Air Force Selects ExtraHop Solution to Scale During Global Pandemic

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response, a subcontractor to Tundra Federal, LLC., is supporting a U.S. Air Force effort to utilize ExtraHop Reveal(x) that improves end user experience for U.S. Air Force personnel.

COVID-19 impacted day-to-day work for U.S. Air Force bases in early 2020. The Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence and Networks (C3I&N) AFNET Operations & Sustainment Branch located at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., was tasked with expanding the U.S. Air Force network.

The U.S. Air Force C3I&N team utilized ExtraHop to identify multiple areas of network and infrastructure optimization — the first USAF capability to assess network health and improve end user experience for base personnel.

“The U.S. Air Force will utilize the ExtraHop Reveal(x) solution to assist in protecting government information and supporting strategic IT initiatives,” said Chief Technology Officer and ExtraHop co-founder, Jesse Rothstein. “It is a privilege to work alongside our customers to provide visibility and to assist in scaling their services as their needs increase.”

About ExtraHop

ExtraHop is on a mission to arm security teams to confront active threats and stop breaches. Our Reveal(x) 360 platform, powered by cloud-scale AI, covertly decrypts and analyzes all cloud and network traffic in real time to eliminate blind spots and detect threats that other tools miss. Sophisticated machine learning models are applied to petabytes of telemetry collected continuously, helping ExtraHop customers to identify suspicious behavior and secure over 15 million IT assets, 2 million POS systems, and 50 million patient records. ExtraHop is a market share leader in network detection and response with 30 recent industry awards including Forbes AI50, Cybercrime Ransomware 25, and SC Media Security Innovator.

Stop Breaches 84% Faster. Get Started at www.extrahop.com/demo

© 2021 ExtraHop Networks, Inc., Reveal(x), Reveal(x) 360, Reveal(x) Enterprise, and ExtraHop are registered trademarks or marks of ExtraHop Networks, Inc.