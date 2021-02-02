Krucial Staffing selects Talkdesk CX Cloud to process up to one million calls per day, advance its COVID-19 response operations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkdesk®, Inc., the cloud contact center for innovative enterprises, today announced Krucial Staffing selected Talkdesk CX Cloud™ to support its rapidly growing operations. As a supplier of urgent staffing solutions, including health care professionals, Krucial Staffing quickly became a go-to provider of nurses to medical facilities throughout the U.S. to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Inbound calls and requests for health care support to Krucial Staffing’s contact center increased to nearly one million calls a day which overwhelmed its previous solution. The company moved to Talkdesk for the flexibility and rapid scalability of its cloud contact center solutions.

“The need for reinvention is never greater than in times of crisis,” said Zeus Kerravala, principal analyst, ZK Research. “COVID-19 has driven companies of all sizes to accelerate their adoption of cloud-based solutions. The adoption was underway, but 2020 sped up the timetable for many businesses. The Talkdesk and Krucial Staffing case study is a great example of this and demonstrates the value that partnership between technology providers and agents can bring to the end user.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020, Krucial Staffing needed to expand its operations overnight. Within a 72-hour period, Krucial Staffing quadrupled its contact center operations in order to send thousands of health care workers to New York City. Chief Executive Officer of Krucial Staffing, Brian Cleary, contacted business partner RAN Telecom Consulting to help source a new contact center vendor. Krucial Staffing sought a solution to accommodate its immediate need for a reliable, agile solution with the ability to future-proof its contact center as the business grows. Additionally, Krucial Staffing needed a comprehensive, omnichannel customer engagement suite including advanced and customizable call routing, detailed reporting and analytics, alongside robust quality assurance tools. RAN Telecom Consulting teamed with master agent PlanetOne to recommend a solution for meeting all of Krucial Staffing’s needs.

“At Krucial Staffing we depend on our call center to handle hundreds of inbound requests for staffing needs including urgent deployment of medical professionals for emergencies such as natural disasters and other crises,” said Brian Cleary, chief executive officer, Krucial Staffing. “Thanks to our quick-thinking, fast-moving and well-informed advisors at RAN Telecom Consulting, we connected with Talkdesk. After a brief phone call and live, online demonstration, we made the decision to move to Talkdesk — if the solution could be implemented fast. Talkdesk completed its implementation and go-live of more than 350 seats within three days, flawlessly.”

“For guidance in selecting a solution for Krucial Staffing, RAN Telecom Consulting came to PlanetOne and engaged with our team of contact center experts, who identified and recommended Talkdesk CX Cloud,” said Chris Werpy, chief operating officer, PlanetOne. "We are thrilled to have collaborated with Russell Novak and the team at RAN to make this happen and provide Krucial Staffing the contact center solutions they need to support their customers’ needs.”

Talkdesk scalability was a key differentiator in Krucial Staffing’s decision to move its operations to Talkdesk CX Cloud. The ability to adjust service levels to meet fluctuating demands and traffic spikes will help Krucial Staffing reduce costs and keep pace while improving contact center efficiency. Talkdesk’s reputation for reliability, and its rapid pace of product innovation, will provide Krucial Staffing with a consistent connection to its customers and ensure the latest industry advancements are always available to its support and sales teams. Talkdesk’s enterprise-ready, next-generation cloud architecture maximizes flexibility, allowing Krucial Staffing to stay agile and easily self-manage its contact center with clicks, not code. Powered by Talkdesk iQ, artificial intelligence (AI) increases operational efficiency for Krucial Staffing with intelligent routing, reporting, analytics, context and mobile solutions to improve customer outcomes and maintain visibility across its entire business.

“Flexibility and the power to scale services up and down as business needs change is a core component of Talkdesk and exclusive to our cloud-native architecture,” said Talkdesk, chief executive officer, Tiago Paiva. “Talkdesk offers customer service organizations a simple and easy path to customize their contact center and instantly bring new agents online, including remote agents in any location, to seamlessly and securely meet their customers’ expectations.”

