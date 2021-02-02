TruckLabs Announces J&R Hall Transport’s Purchase and Successful Pilot of TruckWings Fuel Saving Technology

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruckLabs, a technology company helping transform the trucking industry, announced today that J&R Hall, a Canadian family-owned and operated trucking company with approximately 200 trucks, became the first Canadian fleet to adopt TruckLabs’ patented TruckWings technology.

Based in Ontario, J&R Hall started a pilot program to test TruckWings, an aerodynamic, fuel-saving hardware solution that closes the tractor-trailer gap, on two trucks in February 2020. The goal was to measure how the hardware would perform during Canada’s harsh winter weather. The company saw 3.9% fuel savings over three months and now plans to implement TruckWings on 10 times the amount of diesel trucks tested during the pilot program within their fleet.

“We liked the concept behind TruckWings in closing the gap between the truck and the trailer, but we wanted to validate the durability and fuel savings for ourselves. TruckWings really impressed us with how well they performed in the unforgiving conditions of a Canadian winter and we had no maintenance issues with the product at all,” said Jeff Hall, president of J&R Hall. “Our main concerns for our fleet were sustained durability of our trucks and increasing our fuel savings. TruckLabs has answered both of those calls.”

Experiencing tripled sales within the last year, TruckLabs developed TruckWings in 2014 to reduce aerodynamic drag by deploying panels from the back of the cab to close the tractor-trailer gap at highway speeds. TruckWings has logged over 200 million miles of highway driving on customer vehicles. Independent testing shows that the technology provides an average fuel savings of 4%, which reduces both fuel costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’re proud that J&R Hall is the first Canadian fleet to deploy our TruckWings technology, because the company is known for its superior transportation service and sterling reputation,” said Daniel Burrows, TruckLabs’ founder and CEO. “Together, we’ve reiterated that TruckWings can perform well through ice, snow, extreme cold and other harsh weather conditions and drive meaningful fuel savings in these conditions. We look forward to extending our relationship with J&R Hall after this successful pilot.”

TruckWings can be outfitted on semi-trucks using any type of fuel, helping truck fleets of all sizes and in all types of weather, reduce aerodynamic drag and increase their fuel efficiency, all while saving on fuel costs and harmful emissions.

About TruckLabs

Established in 2014, TruckLabs (formerly XStream Trucking) is a design and engineering company building technology for the long-haul trucking industry. Its flagship technology, TruckWings™, automatically closes the tractor-trailer gap, reducing a fleet’s fuel bill without requiring additional actions by the driver or any trailer modifications. Founded out of Stanford University, TruckLabs has won awards in several Department of Energy (DOE) competitions including National CleanTech Awards and CalTech’s FLoW competition and Heavy Duty Trucking Top 20 Products of 2019. TruckWings are currently deployed within carrier fleets that average more than two million miles per week. For more information visit: https://www.trucklabs.com/