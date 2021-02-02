The Mather Group, LLC Acquires Chicago-Based Trinity Financial Advisors

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mather Group, LLC (TMG), a family and employee-owned wealth management firm with eight offices across the country, announced today its acquisition of Trinity Financial Advisors (TFA), a Chicago-based fiduciary-only firm with $187 million in assets under management (AUM). This deal marks the 8th acquisition in a little more than two years for TMG, bringing their total AUM to over $5.6 billion, in addition to recently being named one of 2020’s Top 15 RIA Leaders by Financial Planning.

“TMG’s strong management group, advanced technology solutions, strong growth rate and high level of integrity is very impressive,” said John Wimbiscus, Principal at Trinity Financial Advisors. “Partnering with a planning-centric RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) with strong tax capabilities like TMG will bring a host of new opportunities to our clients, and I am excited to be part of building this national boutique wealth management firm.”

TFA has provided financial planning services for Chicago’s premier working and retired business executives, healthcare professionals, attorneys and entrepreneurs since 2000. Their fee-only approach and commitment to unbiased advice makes them a great fit for TMG.

“John Wimbiscus is a pioneer in the fee-only industry,” said TMG CEO Chris Behrens. “He and his teams’ commitment to individualized attention and quality service to his clients matches our corporate culture and we welcome their expertise to our team.”

“Trinity Financial Advisors has been a respected leader in the Chicago community for decades,” said Patrick Lawlor, TMG President and Head of Mergers & Acquisitions. “The TFA acquisition marks another new year of exciting momentum for TMG as we continue to grow our firm’s national boutique brand.”

TMG provides comprehensive financial services to high-net-worth clients, including tax preparation, tax advice, portfolio management, concentrated stock management, estate planning guidance, and comprehensive financial planning. TMG’s proven success in this space, driven by their innovative technology platform and in-house CPAs, recently landed the firm on the Barron’s 2020 Top 100 RIA Firms** and on the 2020 Financial Times – Top 300 US Registered Investment Advisers by State.**

More About The Mather Group, LLC

Headquartered in Chicago with offices in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Knoxville, Philadelphia, and San Francisco Bay Area, TMG is a fiduciary-only firm serving affluent and ultra-affluent families and individuals. Founded in 2011 with $150 million in assets under advisement, TMG has grown to more than $6.8 billion in assets under advisement (AUA)*. TMG’s in-house CPAs and other professionals simplify their clients’ lives by providing a comprehensive suite of services under one roof. TMG is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, providing discretionary and non-discretionary investment advice to clients. Visit us at www.themathergroup.com.

*Assets Under Advisement (AUA) consists of discretionary, non-discretionary assets and assets that we advise on but do not directly manage.

**Rankings are based on voluntary, non-fee paying surveys. Each organization establishes its own criteria for inclusion.

Information is accurate as the date of this press release, and no obligation nor intention to make updates or corrections exist.