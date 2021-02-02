AtScale Partners with DataRobot to Drive Collaboration between Data Science and Business Intelligence Teams

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtScale, the leading provider of intelligent data virtualization, today announced a partnership with DataRobot, the leading enterprise AI platform, to deliver a turnkey approach to predictive and descriptive data analysis. The partnership builds a bridge between data science and business intelligence to incorporate and share the same KPIs used for predictive and prescriptive business decisions.

“We are thrilled to partner with DataRobot to accelerate our go-to-market within the data science community. DataRobot’s vision for maximizing business value via AI is unparalleled, and the combination of our capabilities is another step toward democratization of predictive and prescriptive analytics,” said Christopher Lynch, executive chairman and CEO, AtScale.

Organizations globally are moving AI predictions into day-to-day business operations. The combination of DataRobot and AtScale provides a consumable enterprise metrics hub with consistent, governed KPIs and a simplified interface for automated feature creation utilizing DataRobot’s Feature Importance and Impact functionality. AtScale uniquely makes DataRobot predictions consumable to business intelligence and reporting workstreams, providing both technical and non-technical stakeholders access to predictions using the tool of their choice.

“Our global market presence and diverse customer base continue to highlight the need for greater unity between the data science and business intelligence communities,” said Jeremy Achin, co-founder and CEO, DataRobot. “AtScale’s intelligent data virtualization adds a new business constituency in the enterprise who can incorporate AI predictions for operational decision making.”

About AtScale

AtScale powers the analysis used by the Global 2000 to make million dollar business decisions. The company’s Intelligent Data Virtualization platform provides organizations the opportunity to enhance or create a self service data culture by leveraging its business-friendly semantic layer, intelligent data engineering, easy-to-use web-based design interface, multi-cloud support, and strong data source and client integration.

Learn more about why AtScale is a leader for enterprises to deliver fast, accurate data-driven business intelligence and machine learning analysis at scale in GigaOm’s Data Virtualization Radar Report. For more information, visit www.atscale.com, and connect with us on Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About DataRobot

DataRobot is the leader in enterprise AI, delivering trusted AI technology and enablement services to global enterprises competing in today’s Intelligence Revolution. DataRobot’s enterprise AI platform democratizes data science with end-to-end automation for building, deploying, and managing machine learning models. This platform maximizes business value by delivering AI at scale and continuously optimizing performance over time. The company’s proven combination of cutting-edge software and world-class AI implementation, training, and support services, empowers any organization – regardless of size, industry, or resources – to drive better business outcomes with AI.

DataRobot has offices across the globe and funding from some of the world’s best investing firms including Alliance Bernstein, Altimeter, B Capital Group, Cisco, Citi Ventures, ClearBridge, DFJ Growth, Geodesic Capital, Glynn Capital, Intel Capital, Meritech, NEA, Salesforce Ventures, Sands Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Silver Lake Waterman, Snowflake Ventures, Tiger Global, T. Rowe Price, and World Innovation Lab. DataRobot was named to the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 list and the Forbes 2019 and 2020 Most Promising AI Companies lists, and was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Advanced Machine Learning Software Platforms Vendor Assessment. For more information visit www.datarobot.com, and join the conversation on the DataRobot Community, More Intelligent Tomorrow podcast, Twitter, and LinkedIn.