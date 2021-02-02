ClaimFox’s Claim File Request Fulfillment Integration for ClaimCenter Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClaimFox, Inc., an expert in claim file request fulfillment and Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that ClaimFox’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available to ClaimCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

eRequest, by ClaimFox is a full-service solution for insurers that fulfills, at the highest level of data security, requests for copies of claim files from outside parties. ClaimFox handles the entire process from start to finish in a timely manner, allowing users to focus their time and energy on other important tasks, enhancing users’ productivity. The ClaimFox integration with ClaimCenter enables users to begin request fulfillment from the claim interface inside ClaimCenter, streamlining the fulfillment process. Requests and claim documents can be quickly uploaded and directly submitted to eRequest through the Document Request tab within ClaimCenter. After requests are submitted, ClaimFox creates a complete claim file copy that fulfills the request, including redaction of any confidential or privileged information, and delivers the prepared claim file copy to the requester through a secure portal, at no cost to the insurer.

Insurers using ClaimFox’s Guidewire integration can:

Quickly upload a request or subpoena and the associated claim documents directly to eRequest through Guidewire;

Eliminate internal costs and inefficient processes, while conserving internal resources associated with fulfilling claim file requests; and

Automatically receive status updates within Guidewire to track the entire lifecycle of the request.

“ClaimFox guarantees that insurers who integrate with eRequest through Guidewire will see centralization, compliance, and complete oversight of all requests, along with high levels of security in handling their sensitive claims information,” said Fig Annunziato, CEO, ClaimFox. “We strive to be an invaluable resource for insurance professionals, taking on this labor intensive process to allow them to focus on more important tasks. We are thrilled to make our solution easily accessible for users directly within Guidewire.”

“Claims teams have a heavy workload and are continually looking for ways to increase their efficiency and productivity,” said Neil Betteridge, vice president, Strategy, Guidewire Software. “We congratulate ClaimFox on the publication of their accelerator for claim file request fulfillment, as it will be a key resource for insurers to help optimize their workflow. ClaimFox’s integration with Guidewire helps to eliminate a tedious, labor intensive process from insurers’ workload, giving them back their most valuable resource – time.”

About ClaimFox, Inc.

ClaimFox fulfills requests for copies of claim files. Insurers receive requests every day for copies of their claim files and count on ClaimFox to manage this entire process on their behalf. eRequest by ClaimFox guarantees that requests and subpoenas are being fulfilled accurately, consistently, and securely, completely relieving the insurer of the resource drag that results from supporting this function on their own. Today, ClaimFox is trusted by insurers to review and fulfill nearly 40 million pages annually. To learn more, please visit https://www.claimfox.com/.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

