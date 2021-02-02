Tipalti Forges New Partnerships with Colu, Fusion Partners, and Queue Associates to Help Modern Finance Organizations Transform Their Payables Processes

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tipalti, the leading global payables automation platform, today announced three new strategic partnerships to further modernize financial operations for growing companies. The partners include Colu, a civic engagement platform, Fusion Partners, an investment development and innovation firm, and Queue Associates, a global full-service consulting firm that is focused on providing consulting to the Microsoft Dynamics community including, but not limited to: MSFT ERP, CRM, and cloud applications.

Colu’s mission is to make cities more vibrant, connected, and inclusive. The Colu team has set out to foster communities where individuals not only feel connected to their neighbors, but also where they are invested in the success of the people living around them. Colu partners with municipalities to create custom apps that encourage residents to shop locally. Tipalti’s payments engine is embedded into Colu’s DNA; each city that Colu rolls out in uses Tipalti’s technology to ensure on-time, accurate payments to the local shops offered on the platform. As Colu expands across the United States, Canada, and beyond, Tipalti will continue to support the crucial payments aspect of its business.

"Tipalti is an outstanding partner that helps us work seamlessly and efficiently with local government, leading to more GovTech innovation and a positive impact on cities, their businesses, and their local residents,” said Amos Meiri, Co-Founder and CEO, Colu.

Fusion Partners helps Israeli startups with their financial needs with a focus on Institutional Investments, investment development, and operational innovation. The Fusion Partners and Tipalti partnership is a natural fit as the Fusion Partners team specializes in pairing emerging and early growth businesses and startups that have proprietary products, like Tipalti, with clients that are looking to build additional revenue streams or improve existing practices. With Fusion Partner’s expansive network of Israeli and Cypriote entrepreneurs and investors, the partnership will help foster a new community of businesses that use Tipalti to manage their global payables challenges.

“We are thrilled and honored to partner with Tipalti,” said Ran Regev, Founding Partner, Fusion Partners. “This unique relationship will help Fusion Partners accelerate startup businesses by automating their accounts payable processes and ensuring a frictionless payables future.”

Queue Associates provides a full range of consulting services to the Microsoft Dynamics community including pre-implementation consulting, installation, customization, and ongoing technical support to their clients. As a Microsoft Gold Dynamics Partner, Queue Associates will be a great long-term partner for Tipalti; together, Queue and Tipalti will help Microsoft clients better streamline their financial operations and improve overall payables productivity.

“As a Microsoft Gold Dynamics Certified Partner, Queue Associates is committed to providing a full range of services including pre-implementation consulting, installation, customization, and ongoing technical support to their clients,” said Richard Lederer, Director Dynamics of Queue Associates. “Tipalti is a strong fit for many of our customers who are looking to enhance Microsoft Dynamics. We are looking forward to the opportunities this partnership represents for our clients.”

“We’re delighted to be partnering with innovative organizations like Colu, Fusion Partners, and Queue Associates to tackle payables challenges, and we are eager to work together to further modernize financial operations through the implementation of seamless, automated payables processes to eliminate payables workload, reduce risk, and enhance productivity,” said Chen Amit, CEO and co-founder of Tipalti.

