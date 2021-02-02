Hagerty’s Expanded Roadside Service Program Goes Digital With Agero, Powered by Swoop

MEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agero, which offers software-enabled driver assistance services for more vehicles than any other provider in North America, and Hagerty Drivers Club, the world’s largest community for automotive enthusiasts, have expanded their roadside service program to provide members with added peace of mind behind the wheel. Relaunched on Agero’s Swoop platform, the program includes new capabilities and services that entirely reframe the dreaded breakdown experience for classic car owners, getting them back to what they love most: driving. Moreover, the platform’s rich data and interactive dashboards deliver the backend systems and infrastructure necessary to power Hagerty’s well-known and high-touch customer service at scale.

Hagerty Drivers Club fuels life behind the wheel with exclusive automotive discounts, an award-winning magazine, members-only events, and much more. Each year, nearly 600,000 classic car enthusiasts take advantage of these membership perks, including access to the company’s top-of-the-line roadside service program. With focus on the full ownership experience – most importantly getting and keeping members on the road – breakdown service is a key pillar of the club.

“It’s Hagerty’s mission to be there when our members need us – especially during the stress of a roadside event,” said Eric Kurt, vice president, Hagerty Roadside. “The expanded service we now offer as part of our Drivers Club is an opportunity to surprise and delight, making roadside a key touchpoint in reflecting the Hagerty brand. From digital infrastructure to nationwide, white-glove service, Agero was a natural roadside partner.”

Hagerty Drivers Club focuses on making sure the vehicles members love — and the lifestyles that revolve around them — thrive well into the future. The evolved roadside program with Agero supports this mission by providing conscientious care of beloved vehicles during distressing situations:

Fully digital experience. On-demand web application for roadside request, service detail and location confirmation, real-time GPS tracking of service truck and more (in addition to a 1-800 number).

On-demand web application for roadside request, service detail and location confirmation, real-time GPS tracking of service truck and more (in addition to a 1-800 number). Alternative transportation serviced by Lyft. Members can get to where they need to be through complimentary or discounted Lyft rideshare options, a first of its kind program on Swoop technology.

Members can get to where they need to be through complimentary or discounted Lyft rideshare options, a first of its kind program on Swoop technology. Post-event customer care. As warranted, members will receive post-event surveys and additional support to resolve issues.

With comprehensive data and robust proactive analytics capabilities from Agero’s Swoop platform, Hagerty has access to macro- and micro- views of the roadside program for best-in-class transparency. The highly intuitive and attractive dashboarding also gives Hagerty enterprise-level visibility into the overall program, ensuring the company has the metrics and insight needed to offer members a premium roadside program at scale.

“This expanded roadside program comes at a critical period when members’ social lifestyles are disrupted and regular club meetups are halted due to the pandemic,” said Chetan Ghai, business leader at Agero. “Roadside helps members feel confident in getting out to enjoy their vehicle – one of the few activities they can still enjoy during the pandemic. Classic cars require a special touch, and we’re pleased to be able to work with Hagerty in keeping them on the road – and when they can’t be, helping members get back to their lives safely with alternative transportation.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Hagerty Drivers Club members have been driving their vehicles more than ever. Nearly 86 percent of service events have required a tow since February 2020, while dispatches, from February 2020 through the end of the year, were up 7 percent compared to 2019. With increased time on the road, members need support that will be there for them no matter what.

