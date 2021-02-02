K-2 Ventures Advises Mark Two Engineering on Its Sale to CORE Industrial Partners

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K-2 Venture Partners (“K-2 Ventures” or “K-2”) served as the exclusive financial advisor to Mark Two Engineering, LLC (“Mark Two”), a medical device manufacturer, in its sale to Incodema Holdings LLC (“Incodema”), a portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners (“CORE”), a Chicago-based private equity firm.

Mark Two specializes in complex high-precision machining and manufacturing for established medical device OEMs. The company provides components, surgical equipment, and implant systems across multiple product platforms through a full suite of modern CNC technologies and equipment.

Cheryl Box, President of Mark Two, said, “Not only did K-2 provide us with excellent guidance and representation on this exciting transaction, but they also positioned us well for the sale through their ongoing consulting throughout the year. K-2’s significant small business experience combined with their hands-on involvement with the Mark Two team helped us to grow the company and increase its worth. It’s difficult to imagine completing this transaction without their support and execution.”

Mark Kacer, Managing Partner of K-2, said, “It was a pleasure to work with Mark Two’s talented team towards enhancing the company’s capabilities, performance, and results, ultimately realizing that value through the sale to Incodema. Further, we were pleased to have helped Mark Two achieve record sales and earnings, despite the challenges of the global pandemic.”

Kevin Kacer, Vice President of K-2, added, “We are confident that Mark Two’s technical capabilities and their consistent product quality will bring significant value to Incodema and its operations. We look forward to other similar opportunities in which K-2 can help small business owners execute their strategies successfully.”

This transaction marks a milestone in the momentum of K-2’s M&A advisory services for lower middle-market businesses and is representative of the firm’s effective transactional and operational guidance along with its commitment to its clients’ long-term sustainable success.

Nason, Yeager, Gerson, Harris & Fumero, P.A. provided legal representation to Mark Two while Winston & Strawn LLP provided legal representation to CORE in the transaction.

For additional details on the transaction, please contact Kevin Kacer by phone at 843-666-4818 or by email at kkacer@k-2ventures.com.

About K-2 Ventures

K-2 Ventures is a South Florida-based boutique M&A firm offering investment banking services, consulting, and private equity investing. Founded by Mark Kacer and Kevin Kacer in 2019, K-2 is focused on partnering with small to mid-sized businesses, respecting the values and vision of the management team to help each company reach its peak. For more information, visit www.k-2ventures.com.

About Mark Two Engineering

Founded in 1996, Mark Two is a contract manufacturing firm that specializes in complex high-precision component machining for the medical device industry. Headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL, Mark Two is ISO 9001 certified, ISO 13485 certified and FDA registered. For more information, visit www.marktwo.com.

About CORE Industrial Partners

CORE Industrial Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in North American lower middle-market manufacturing and industrial technology businesses. CORE’s team is comprised of highly experienced former CEOs and investment professionals with shared beliefs, deep experience, and a proven track record of building market-leading businesses. Through our capital, insight, and operational expertise, CORE partners with management teams and strives to build best-in-class companies with lasting results. For more information, visit www.coreipfund.com.

About Incodema Holdings

Incodema Holdings (“Incodema”) is a leading provider of precision machining and sheet metal cutting and forming solutions, including laser, micro waterjet, specialty stamping, multislide, welding and photo chemical etching, across numerous end markets, including electronics, aerospace and defense, medical and industrials, among others. Headquartered in Ithaca, New York, with additional facilities in Newark, New York, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Denver, Colorado, Incodema holds certifications and compliance designations including AS9100 Rev. D, ISO 9001 and ITAR. For more information, visit www.incodema.com.