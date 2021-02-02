X-Chem Enters into Multitarget Oncology Discovery Research Collaboration and License Agreement with Genentech

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--X-Chem, Inc., a global leader in DNA-Encoded Library (DEL) technology to identify novel drug leads, announced today that it has entered into a research collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. The goal of the collaboration is to discover and develop novel small molecule treatments in oncology.

Under the terms of the agreement, X-Chem will deploy its proprietary DEL platform to identify novel drug-like leads against multiple oncology targets of interest to Genentech and may also conduct hit-to-lead optimization for the programs. In addition, X-Chem grants Genentech an exclusive license to an existing preclinical, small molecule oncology program, consisting of several series of novel compounds previously identified by X-Chem using its DEL platform.

Genentech retains exclusive global rights to compounds derived from the collaboration and will be responsible for further research, development and commercialization of any potential new medicines emerging from the collaboration. X-Chem will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive research, development and regulatory milestone payments, based upon certain predefined events. X-Chem is also eligible to receive royalties from the sales of medicines resulting from the collaboration.

"X-Chem’s approach to DEL libraries and screening complements Genentech’s small molecule drug discovery efforts and has the potential to help overcome long-standing challenges in drugging difficult oncology targets,” said James Sabry, M.D., Ph.D., global head of pharma partnering, Roche. “We look forward to working with X-Chem to discover molecules that we hope could positively impact the lives of people with cancer.”

Matt Clark, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of X-Chem, said, "We are very excited to enter into this new partnership with Genentech, one of the most respected and innovative developers of cancer treatments in the biopharmaceutical industry. The collaboration further demonstrates the potential of X-Chem’s DEL platform to deliver novel tractable drug leads and provide value to our partners and clients and, in turn, strengthen their drug development pipelines.”

About X-Chem

X-Chem is the industry-leading provider of DNA-Encoded Library (DEL)-based discovery services. X-Chem has entered into drug discovery partnerships with numerous pharmaceutical companies, established and early-stage biotechnology companies, as well as research institutes and universities resulting in the licensing of hundreds of novel hits and leads across many target classes and therapeutic areas. X-Chem’s clients and licensees include AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Genentech, Gilead, Janssen, Maruho, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Otsuka, and Vertex, among others. For further information, please visit: www.x-chemrx.com.