BCS Selected as Critical Facility Operator for JEMB Realty Data Center in New York City

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BCS, one of the nation’s fastest growing data center operations providers, today announced it has been selected to provide critical facility management for a data center formally operated by FiberMedia Group LLC and located within one of the original office towers erected in New York’s Financial District. The property – known as 75 Broad – is the former headquarters of ITT Corporation (founded as International Telephone and Telegraph).

BCS now performs critical infrastructure management and is deploying its Tactical Operations Center (TOC) in support of the data center located within the 34-story, 650,000 square foot mixed-use office tower. The 75 Broad Street data center is a fiber-rich, carrier-neutral facility that houses critical IT applications and computing for a number of companies.

“The primary goal for each of our strategic holdings is asset preservation and risk mitigation,” said JEMB Senior Executive of Operations, Andrew Hardy. “The data center within 75 Broad is a very specialized asset; one that demands a level of expertise and capabilities BCS is uniquely qualified to deliver.”

Founded in 1990, JEMB Realty Corporation is a New York City based, three-generation, family-run, progressive real estate development, investment and management firm with holdings in a number of North American cities.

“Our experience in operating financial service critical facilities along with our TOC remote monitoring and response capability, meets the unique needs of this particular data center,” said BCS Vice President of Corporate Technical Services John Hevey. “We are honored to operate 75 Broad Street as part of our expanding presence in the all-important New York and New Jersey market.”

The BCS Tactical Operations Center (TOC) is a centralized client-facing, command, control, communications and remote operations center. It provides data center owners with critical facility support, physical security oversight, plus tactical incident management and reporting. The BCS TOC provides 7x24x365 eyes-on-glass remote, cloud-based visibility into critical facilities and physical operations at client sites.

BCS currently operates data centers for three of the world’s leading financial service companies. Last quarter, BCS announced receiving Uptime Institute's M&O Stamp of Approval, a successful Service Operation Control (SOC) 2 Type II report and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) assessment for the data center campus they operate in Phoenix.

About BCS

BCS is an enterprise-level, critical facilities operations company focusing exclusively on data centers. The BCS solutions portfolio includes facility management, IT services, physical security and a range of value-added professional services through one fully integrated self-performance model. BCS utilizes advanced technology and centralized services, including BCS CriticalWorks™, BCS CriticalCare™ and the BCS Tactical Operations Center, to achieve increased performance, efficiency and scale. BCS serves the needs of Fortune 500 companies with over 6 million total square feet and over 350 MW of data center critical power under contract.

For more information visit bcsdatacenteroperations.com or follow BCS on LinkedIn.