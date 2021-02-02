Fujitsu Joins Tier 1 Operators and the Telecom Infra Project to Advance 400G Transponder Disaggregation

RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. today announced collaboration with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) Open Optical & Packet Transport (OOPT) project group to develop the first open and disaggregated 400G-capable transponder for large-scale dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks. In support of the project’s aim to improve transport capacity and scalability, Fujitsu is contributing the latest 1FINITY™ transport platform and software for interoperability testing and field trials.

Designed to meet ever increasing demand for bandwidth in telecommunications networks and data center interconnect (DCI) applications, the 400G-capable Phoenix transponder will transform traditionally closed DWDM networks to enable a fully flexible transport layer. By leveraging disaggregated hardware and software architectures and open interfaces, the resulting optical transponder will be easy to operate, control and provision, offering faster time to market and optimized total cost of ownership in a pay-as-you-grow model.

Fujitsu is supporting the Phoenix project by contributing the Fujitsu 1FINITY T700 transport blade and Fujitsu System Software (FSS), which service providers can deploy with existing open line systems to increase fiber capacity. In addition to provisioning, management and monitoring of transponder services, the software package simplifies the addition of optical network capacity without service disruption, with configurable high-speed line interfaces from 100G to 400G, and client interfaces of 100GbE, 400GbE and OTU4.

“Today’s network operators need improved speed and agility to provide better connectivity for communities worldwide,” said Victor Lopez, network architect at Telefonica and co-chair of TIP’s OOPT project group. “The contribution of Fujitsu 1FINITY hardware, software and expertise is welcome support for critical interoperability testing and field trials to prove that Phoenix use cases can be achieved with open converged packet and optical network architectures.”

“The next phase of the Phoenix project is an important step in the development of a true, pay‑as-you‑grow transponder for metro, core and DCI applications,” said Johan Hjortås, head of transport network strategy and architecture at Telia Company. “With the support of leading vendors like Fujitsu, we can advance innovation in open and disaggregated transport networks to meet our customers’ needs today and tomorrow.”

“As a pioneer in open optical network architectures, Fujitsu is pleased to work with pioneering service providers and other industry leaders in support of the TIP Phoenix project to advance disaggregated 400G coherent optical technologies,” said Paul Havala, vice president of global planning at Fujitsu Network Communications. “By embracing open network architectures, service providers can overcome the challenges presented by traditional monolithic platforms and leverage all available resources to achieve scalability, flexibility and reduced costs.”

The Telecom Infra Project is a global community of technology and telecom leaders working together to design, build and deploy open, disaggregated and standards-based solutions to advance high-quality connectivity.

