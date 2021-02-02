LinQuest Awarded $500M, 5-Year U.S. Space Force Contract

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LinQuest Corporation, a leader in space systems technology solutions for U.S. defense and intelligence communities, has been awarded a $500M, 5-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide analysis support to the U.S. Space Force. This is the first enterprise contract awarded allowing USSF and other space analysis organizations to establish task orders promoting synergies and unity of effort.

The contract will be an extension of work originally performed by LinQuest's Integrated Analytics & Support (IAS) business unit under DoD's SBIR program that identifies promising technologies and brings them to an operational level of maturity.

The U.S. Space Force, a new branch of the Armed Forces established in 2019, is charged with organizing, training, and equipping space forces in order to protect the United States and its allied interests in space, as well as providing space capabilities to the joint force.

"This award will allow us to expand the world-class support we're already providing across the LinQuest lines of business to our U.S. Space Force Guardians and the broader Space community," said Greg Young, LinQuest's Chief Operating Officer.

"We're proud of our IAS team," said Tim Dills, President and CEO of LinQuest. "And we're excited about this new growth opportunity to continue demonstrating our dedication to excellence – from concept to capability,"

About LinQuest Corporation

LinQuest is a space systems technology company that provides innovative services and solutions to U.S. defense, national security, and intelligence communities that focus on the convergence of C4ISR, information, and cyber systems. These services and solutions span the integration, engineering, testing, operations, and sustainment of critical space, air, and ground systems capabilities and programs. More information can be found on the company's website at www.linquest.com.