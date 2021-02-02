Comcast Business Expands Teleworker VPN Solution for Enterprise Customers with Cisco Meraki

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Business today announced it is joining forces with Cisco Meraki to expand the Comcast Business Teleworker VPN solution. Comcast Business Teleworker VPN is specifically engineered to help enterprise customers provide their rapidly expanding remote workforces with a secure, reliable, high-performance connection to their corporate network just as they enjoy when physically in their office.

Securing their rapidly expanding remote workforces has quickly become a critical priority for today’s enterprises. According to Gartner, “Securing your remote workforce has now become the single most existential imperative for all organizations in the wake of COVID-19.”

Comcast Business Teleworker VPN offers a centrally managed remote access VPN solution that enables enterprises to provide remote employees the same corporate network experience and service they have in the office. When combined with Comcast Business’s Teleworker Broadband solution, Comcast Business Teleworker VPN provides employees a secure, reliable connection to primary business systems, applications and files – all backed by the nation’s largest gig-speed network.

“The global pandemic has fast-tracked secure, remote workforce connectivity to the top of the priority list for today’s enterprise IT decision makers,” said Amit Verma, Vice President Solution Engineering and Technology, Comcast Business. ”When combined with our Teleworker Broadband solution, the Comcast Business Teleworker VPN solution with Cisco Meraki allows enterprises to gain peace of mind while providing their employees with a secure, independent Internet connection that does not interfere or compete with their at-home Internet – freeing up home bandwidth for remote learning, entertainment and more.”

Comcast Business Teleworker VPN with Cisco Meraki is an enterprise-class, cloud-native platform, which can be paired with Comcast’s Managed VPN Aggregation service to provide an enterprise-grade VPN gateway at business locations or hosted in our Secure Gateway Service centers. These are paired with remote, all-in-one devices, that provide cloud security and wireless and wired connectivity options at home locations – all centrally managed on the Cisco Meraki cloud platform. With these components in place, enterprises can securely connect home-based devices, including laptops, desktops, VoIP phones, printers and more to the corporate network. With Comcast Business Teleworker VPN with Cisco Meraki, enterprises will also benefit from:

Simple, centralized cloud management and optimization to help reduce the burden on IT

24/7 support provided by Comcast Business to supplement the customer’s IT teams

Policy-based access controls and traffic segmentation

A hybrid work environment featuring a consistent experience between home and office locations

The ability to add 4G LTE back up for business continuity for remote employees

“As businesses continue to rethink their offices altogether, IT leaders must develop strategies that have the ability to securely extend the enterprise network to employees anywhere, without compromising the protection, governance and performance that users have come to expect in the office,” said Lawrence Huang, VP of Product Management, Cisco Meraki. “Our partnership with Comcast Business continues our commitment in working with innovative leaders to enable secure, enterprise-grade user experiences so that our customers can not only adapt but thrive both now and in the future.”

To learn more about Comcast Business Teleworker VPN and other remote work solutions, please visit: https://business.comcast.com/enterprise/products-services/managed-services/managed-connectivity.

