Keolis Awarded 5-year Transit Services Contract for Loudoun County, VA

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keolis announces that it has been awarded a five-year contract to operate and maintain Loudoun County’s transit services. This new contract for Keolis further solidifies their multimodal presence in the northern Virginia area. Loudoun County has a proven track record of serving northern Virginia for decades with fixed-route, commuter, and paratransit services.

Loudoun County Transit’s goal is to promote connected communities through innovation, while providing top-tier service to its passengers. In addition to offering convenient transport options in northern Virginia, the fixed route, commuter, and paratransit services connect residents to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) Silver Line.

Several key factors contributed to Keolis being selected as Loudoun’s top ranked firm in the County’s competitive procurement process including drawing on global expertise with maintenance processes; and offering innovative solutions to elevate the passenger experience. This expertise will allow Keolis to deliver on the mobility needs of the Loudon County community—providing reliable, safe, and equitable transit options to residents.

Keolis currently has area contracts with the Virginia Railway Express and the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission’s OmniRide services. This latest partnership in the region underscores the localized growth for Keolis and the reputation as a trusted operator in the Washington, D.C. metro and Northern Virginia corridor.

“We are thrilled to partner with Loudoun County, as they look to implement innovative solutions for their transit services and improve mobility for the community,” CEO of Keolis North America, Clement Michel, said. “Keolis will combine our multimodal experience in the Washington, D.C. and northern Virginia metropolitan region with our passenger-focused expertise to deliver sustainable, equitable, and inclusive mobility to the Loudoun County community.”

Keolis will begin operating the Loudoun County transit services beginning on April 1, 2021. The parties are in the process of changeover activities to ensure a smooth transition that will bring improvements to the evolving passenger needs in the community.

About Keolis in North America

Keolis provides safe, reliable mobility services to millions of people every year. With the passenger experience at the forefront, Keolis safely carries over 121 million passengers each year on local, commuter, paratransit, and commuter rail services in North America. Keolis offers a Mobility as a Service product, Keolis Evolve, to transit agencies that identifies innovative solutions to meet evolving transit demand. A company that strives to put employees first, Keolis employs over 6,300 people throughout the United States and Canada. www.keolisnorthamerica.com

About Keolis Group

The Keolis Group is a pioneer in developing public transport systems and works alongside public decision-makers who want to turn shared mobility systems into levers to enhance the appeal and vitality of their regions. A world leader in operating automated metro and tramway systems, Keolis is supported by a sustained and open innovative policy alongside all of its partners and subsidiaries – Kisio, EFFIA, Keolis Santé and Cykleo – to bolster its core business and develop new innovative and bespoke shared mobility solutions, including trains, buses and coaches, trolleybuses, shared car solutions, river and sea shuttle services, bike share services, car sharing, fully electric driverless shuttles and urban cable cars. In France, Keolis is the second largest parking company through its subsidiary EFFIA, and the country's leading medical transport solution since the creation of Keolis Santé in July 2017.

The Group is 70%-owned by SNCF and 30%-owned by the Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (Quebec Deposit and Investment Fund) and employs some 68,500 people in 15 countries*. In 2019, it posted revenue of €6.5 billion. In 2019, 3.4 billion passengers used one of Keolis’ shared mobility services.

* Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Senegal, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.