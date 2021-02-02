The European School of Osteopathy Selects YuJa, Inc. as Enterprise Video Platform Provider to Support Osteopathic Education

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The England-based, internationally-renowned European School of Osteopathy (ESO) has selected YuJa, Inc. to provide its campus-wide video and capture platform. The school was seeking a solution to live stream osteopathic courses locally and internationally, as well as to manage and distribute content to faculty and students.

“During a trial run using YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform, administrators and faculty were pleased not only with the video capabilities and features, but also with the ongoing technical support provided by the YuJa team,” stated Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Our team consistently goes above and beyond to provide transition and technical support to our newest partners, and we look forward to continuing to serve the European School of Osteopathy.”

In addition to providing the live stream function with multi-angle cameras, efficient workflow options and optimal media management, instructors can use YuJa to add captions, engagement features such as video quizzes, and to create other high-value content for its learners.

The Video Platform will integrate with the school’s Learning Management System, Moodle, Single Sign-On, and a third-party live stream and video capture hardware tool currently in use by the school.

ABOUT YUJA

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate, delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

ABOUT THE EUROPEAN SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHY

Located near Maidstone, Kent, England, the ESO is renowned for the quality and depth of its osteopathic teaching. The ESO is dedicated to the provision of both undergraduate and postgraduate osteopathic training, emphasising all essential elements of good practice, sound management and quality care. The ESO is closely associated with osteopathic organizations across Europe and is actively involved in improving academic and research standards and in achieving a degree of standardization of osteopathic education.