Granite Selected by Federal Trade Commission to Deliver Always-On Network

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite Telecommunications, a $1.6 billion provider of communications services to multilocation commercial and government customers, today announced that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will leverage Granite’s “Built-to-Order” managed SD-WAN solutions to deliver secure and always-on connectivity for voice and data communications for the FTC.

Redundancy and security are all vital requirements for the FTC’s communications infrastructure. Granite’s customized network solution achieves both of those objectives while reducing taxpayer costs.

Granite’s “Built-to-Order” SD-WAN solution leverages a wide array of appliances to match a customer’s requirements for performance, security and price based on the customer’s applications, connectivity, fault tolerance and budget.

For the FTC, Granite is delivering both a managed VMware SD-WAN™ service using primary and secondary wireline circuits with backup LTE connectivity as well as a VMware SD-WAN service for fully managed voice and data. The Granite solution also supports zero-trust network access and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISAs) Trusted Internet Connection (TIC 3.0) policy.

“Granite’s contract with the FTC demonstrates the strengths of our ‘right-fit’ approach to SD-WAN, which meets our customer’s specific needs without being pinned to one technology vendor,” said Tim Heaps, General Manager of Granite Government Solutions.

In addition, Granite monitors and manages every SD-WAN deployment to ensure that everything works as promised.

“Our ability to deliver and manage the entire solution as well as provide reporting and reliable support also was key to the FTC’s decision to award the SD-WAN contract to Granite,” Heaps said.

Granite provides SD-WAN and other solutions, through a variety of contract vehicles, such as the GSA IT-70 contract. Granite is also an Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) prime contractor.

About Granite

Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.6 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and grew quickly by helping businesses to simplify sourcing and management of local and long-distance phone services with one point of contact and one invoice for all their office locations nationwide. Today, Granite is the leader in aggregating Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS) and has extended its unique value proposition – “one company, one contact, one bill” – to include a range of advance business communications services, including Internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and much more. Granite employs more than 2,300 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass., and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.