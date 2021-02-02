Skylo Partners With Beetel to Deliver End-to-End IoT Solution to Connect Billions of Machines, Devices, and Sensors Across India

BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skylo, the world’s first and most affordable end-to-end solution connecting machine and sensor data via satellite, has partnered with Beetel, a leading technology brand offering contemporary solutions for modern India’s connectivity and IT needs. The two companies have partnered to rapidly scale the adoption of end-to-end Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to connect the billions of machines and remote assets in hundreds of industries across India. As part of this partnership Beetel will provide sales, customer support, and product fulfillment to support Skylo’s fast-growing customer progress.

“Machine connectivity is critical, especially for those in traditionally analog industries, like logistics, construction, mining and agriculture,” said Angira Agrawal, Skylo COO. “This partnership with Beetel is a big win as we help governments and businesses understand the tremendous value we bring by providing actionable insights to improve efficiencies, increase profits, and even save lives. With Skylo, logistics companies can get faster access to telematics info on their fleet, construction and mining equipment can be connected and managed in any part of the country, and farmers can utilize farming equipment more efficiently.”

Today’s networks were designed to connect people. Machines and sensors, especially those in remote and underserved areas like rural farms and boats out at sea, require a different type of network -- and it needs to be affordable, reliable, and continuous. Skylo’s end-to-end solution meets this need with its Skylo Satellite Network, its elegant Skylo Hub, and its immersive Skylo Platform, accessible on mobile and desktop. Together, these components increase safety, drive economic development and job creation, and help with disaster preparedness. Skylo successfully serves customers across public and private sectors in industries including agriculture, fishing, logistics, transportation, machine health, and others.

Beetel’s Senior Vice President Sanjeev Patil commented, “We are excited to partner with Skylo as the ‘tip of the spear’ for the notable growth of the industrial IoT market in India. We believe that there’s a phenomenal market potential to bring analog, previously offline machines online for the first time. Beetel’s customer base, strong network, and experience in telecom, data, IT sales and services, when coupled with Skylo’s disruptive technology, will rapidly propel the Indian market.”

Skylo, alongside its strategic partners, will continue to advance Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Digital India by connecting machines and sensors from space, so that businesses can understand, manage, and predict specific aspects of their operation in order to make better decisions. Additionally, Skylo manufactures within the “Make in India” initiative, resulting in highly affordable, easy-to-install devices, coupled with its immersive dashboard for easy access to information from remote locations on mobile devices or desktops.

About Beetel

Beetel is a leading technology brand offering contemporary solutions for modern India’s connectivity and IT needs. Founded in the year 1987, Beetel is one of the oldest and reputed brand name in the Industry, a pioneer in the landline phone category. With its manufacturing unit in Ludhiana – Punjab, Beetel is focused on manufacturing as well as distributing a huge range of products in the form of mobile devices, mobile accessories, IT peripherals, enterprise solutions, as well as fixed landlines. Beetel distributes a host of iconic brands like Avaya, Polycom, Samsung, Panasonic, QSC, RADWIN, Ruckus, RAD, and Actelis. Beetel is known for its innovative product solutions and latest in technology, which are offered to customers at the most prudent prices. In India, Beetel is spread via 10,000 retailers, 500 distributors, as well as 10 warehouses. The company till date has manufactured over 100 million landline phones till date. A household Indian brand which truly needs no induction has served over 20 million customers since 1987!

About Skylo

Skylo delivers the world’s first disruptively affordable, satellite-based IoT solution that connects machines and sensors, from slow moving tractors to fast moving trucks, from fishing boats at sea to railcars, from pipelines to livestock, no matter where they are. Skylo continuously collects and shares valuable data through an immersive user platform so people can make informed decisions, faster. The first company to leverage the cellular Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) protocol for satellite communications, Skylo connects remote areas to serve a wide range of industries including agriculture, fisheries, transportation, logistics, equipment health, and others. To learn more, visit www.skylo.tech, or find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Skylo is funded by Softbank Group, DCM, Innovation Endeavors, Boeing HorizonX, and Moore Strategic Ventures, and was founded in 2017 by CEO Parth Trivedi, CTO Dr. Andrew Nuttall, CPO Tarun Gupta, and Chief Hub Architect Dr. Andrew Kalman. Skylo has offices in Palo Alto, CA; Bangalore, India; Tel Aviv, Israel; Espoo, Finland, and is growing globally.