Hologic and Google Cloud Announce Collaboration to Advance Next Generation Digital Diagnostic Capabilities

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today a multi-year strategic collaboration with Google Cloud that will feature the integration of Google Cloud’s machine learning (ML) technologies with Hologic’s cutting-edge Genius™ Digital Diagnostics System to transform screening and accelerate the eradication of cervical cancer across the globe.

Genius Digital Diagnostics is the first digital cytology platform to combine artificial intelligence (AI) with advanced digital imaging to help identify pre-cancerous lesions and cancer cells in women. Now, Hologic is enhancing the deep learning component of the system with Google Cloud. The expectation is that the Genius Digital Diagnostics System will derive even more actionable insights from cytology slides for cytotechnologists and pathologists. Google Cloud also provides a secure and reliable cloud data architecture to further extend the system’s capabilities.

“Hologic has been at the forefront of cervical cancer screening for more than 30 years, and we are building on that legacy with this strategic collaboration,” said Kevin Thornal, President of Hologic’s Diagnostic Solutions Division. “Enhancing our use of AI with Google Cloud’s machine learning capabilities and cloud architecture is the next natural step in this journey forward.”

Hologic is conducting research to explore the meaningful differences working at the intersection of AI and ML can have within diagnostics, improving laboratory performance, healthcare provider decision-making, and ultimately patient care.

“Through this collaboration with Hologic, we are helping to evolve digital diagnostics by complementing their expertise in diagnostics and AI with our expertise in machine learning,” said Joe Miles, Managing Director of Google Cloud Healthcare and Life Sciences. “We are further bringing to life our two organizations’ shared commitment to reimagining digital diagnostic capabilities for laboratories and healthcare providers across the globe, ultimately enabling them to better serve their patients.”

Genius Digital Diagnostics is CE-marked for diagnostic use in Europe and is not available for sale in the United States.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

