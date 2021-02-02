Devexperts to Develop Complete Range of Trading Software for TEB Yatırım

ISTANBUL, Turkey--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Devexperts, a financial software development company has contracted with one of the leading Turkish Investment companies, TEB Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş.(TEB Investment), to develop and deliver 4 proprietary products to modernise their trading software infrastructure.

Development is already underway and consists of four parts: a new Mobile Application, an Order Management System (OMS), a FIX gateway, and a Web Admin Panel.

The new OMS will facilitate order transmission and order lifecycle management for stock, derivative and warrant orders received from all channels. With flexible risk management capabilities, the FIX gateway integration and in-memory data technology offers rapid and seamless order transmission and management facilities.

The Mobile Application for iOS and Android enables equity and derivative trading and allows users to send orders directly to the BIST Exchange. Users will be able to monitor their portfolios, track the market using the most popular indicators and chart drawings, apply technical and fundamental analysis to stocks, and set price alerts.

The FIX Gateway component communicates orders from domestic and foreign channels at the lowest latency, just 42 microseconds, directly to the Borsa Istanbul Stock Market and the Derivatives and Options Market (VIOP) using FIX protocol. It will be integrated with the OMS. The FIX Gateway component will enable high-speed, direct trade transmission without any additional intermediaries en route from the user to the exchange.

The Admin Panel will manage market data subscribers and offer reporting features. This web application is fully compliant with the exchange, and with its easy-to-use API support, it can manage subscriptions from different applications and for multiple market data vendors.

Mr Selim Yazıcı, CEO of TEB Yatırım said: “Our country is developing fast, attention to investments from Turkish citizens is growing. We believe that with our modern trading applications, developed according to the latest global standards, we will aid in the success and prosperity of our clients.”

Mr Oğuzhan Karakoç, CEO of Devexperts Türkiye, added: “We are grateful to TEB Yatırım that they chose us to deliver these technologically complex software components and update their trading infrastructure. As Devexperts specializes in financial software development, many products that we have delivered to our clients were appraised at 5-stars in app stores by their traders. We will adhere to our best practices and standards to contribute to the success of TEB Yatırım.”

About TEB Yatırım

TEB Yatırım Menkul Degerler A.Ş. has been operating in the Turkish Capital Markets since 1997 as the brokerage arm of Türk Ekonomi Bankası A.Ş., one of the leading banks in Turkey. TEB Yatırım is an active player in stock broking, listed derivatives and corporate finance. In addition to its financial strength and strong presence and in the market, the Company also serves a wide range of retail and institutional clients with its well-recognized and respected research product. https://www.tebyatirim.com.tr/en/

About Devexperts

Devexperts specializes in developing tailored software solutions for the Capital Markets industry. Their clients include retail and institutional brokerage houses, exchanges and wealth management firms worldwide. In addition to financial software development, Devexperts also provides low-latency market data feeds, quality assurance, UI/UX design for trading terminals, AR/VR data visualization, deep learning, and market analysis. https://devexperts.com/