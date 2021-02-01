Celebrating Chinese New Year the Hong Kong Way

Not to be missed is a collaboration between the 73-year-old Kung Lee Sugar Cane Drink and chic candy brand Papabubble (Photo: Business Wire)

Hong Kong is set to welcome the festival in its own style by bridging traditional elements with innovative ideas, making the Year of the Ox a blissful and enjoyable year to remember

Hong Kong is set to welcome the festival in its own style by bridging traditional elements with innovative ideas, making the Year of the Ox a blissful and enjoyable year to remember

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Even though this year’s Chinese New Year (CNY) is likely going to be a little different, Hong Kong is set to welcome the festival in its own style by bridging traditional elements with innovative ideas, making the Year of the Ox a blissful and enjoyable year to remember.

Take part in one of the annual CNY traditions in Hong Kong with a visit to the city’s renowned flower market in Prince Edward, Kowloon, where locals shop for seasonal flowers and plants that symbolise various good wishes.

Paying respect to the deities is another customary practice among locals. During CNY, thousands of locals visit one or more famous temples, such as the Che Kung Temple, Wong Tai Sin Temple and Man Mo Temple, to pray for health and prosperity in the coming year. These temples are architecturally beautiful, with brightly decorated shrines, all making the spiritual excursions the perfect way to ring in CNY.

Fai chun, a traditional decoration in doorways and on walls, is also an essential item to create a joyful festive atmosphere and to bring good luck and prosperity.

Although there will be no physical events because of the COVID-19 situation, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is turning the CNY celebrations up a notch by infusing the cherished traditions with online, innovative elements, sending festive blessings in a whole new fashion. A three-week “Fortunes in Hong Kong” CNY campaign will be held in an “online+offline” format from 8 to 26 February at www.discoverhongkong.com/CNY, featuring a creative online market, which offers CNY delicacies and specialties, alongside plentiful contents, including games, lucky feng shui tips and festive e-cards to allow participants to feel the festive vibe across boundaries.

At the creative online market, a collection of delightful crossover products, jointly created by traditional local brands and trend-setting brands, are available for those who are hoping to enjoy the CNY celebrations in style. Not to be missed is a collaboration between the 73-year-old Kung Lee Sugar Cane Drink and chic candy brand Papabubble. Together they created handmade candies with different herbal tea flavours to bring these old-fashioned, sometimes bitter drinks to a new level. In another proud local collaboration, traditional snack store Yiu Fung has partnered with creative printing company Papery to pack its most popular classic snacks into a beautifully designed CNY candy box. The box features a pop-up tangerine plant, which is a symbol of good luck in Chinese tradition.

With all the festive activities in town, Hong Kong is ready to welcome the Year of the Ox with joy and blessings. “When there is difficulty, we do our best to overcome it. I am hoping that the coming year will be good,” says a local resident.

High res images and videos can be accessed via: https://hktb.filecamp.com/s/jXExZbkwQO3uEulr/fo