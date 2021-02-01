IFF Unveils New Brand Identity to Accelerate Strategic Transformation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IFF (NYSE: IFF) today launched a bold new brand identity designed to propel the Company’s transformation and reinforce its leadership role in the global value chain for consumer goods and commercial products. Upon the completion of its combination with DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences (N&B) business, IFF will begin a new era guided by an authentic customer-centric approach and commitment to execution, deep R&D and innovation capabilities, a storied legacy of artistry and a passion to be an essential partner for its customers around the world.

As part of the new brand identity, IFF has launched a new tagline, purpose, brand commitments, and cultural attributes and values. The Company believes that these brand components will support the success of the four divisions that now comprise the new IFF.

IFF’s new brand identity and tagline: Where science and creativity meet, captures the company’s longstanding focus on the dynamic interplay between artistry and science to deliver differentiated, integrated solutions to customers that amaze and delight. IFF is a force for good in its communities worldwide, accelerating sustainability-driven change across its industry.

The company’s purpose, Applying science and creativity for a better world, continues to inspire everyone at IFF to push past traditional industry boundaries and commits to be a force for a better and more sustainable future.

Core to the company’s strategy for success, a central vision: Be the partner for essential solutions, reflects its vital leadership role in the global value chain for consumer goods and commercial products, and deep commitment to be guided by a customer-centric approach in everything we do.

The IFF brand continues to be underpinned by three commitments, adapted to better reflect the new organization.

Question Everything : We’re here to shake things up and forge a new path. We’re working at the cutting edge of artistry and science and encourage new discoveries at every opportunity.

: We’re here to shake things up and forge a new path. We’re working at the cutting edge of artistry and science and encourage new discoveries at every opportunity. Champion Creators : We believe our differences make us great. We power companies of every shape, size and style with the ingredients, solutions and passion to convert ideas into impact.

: We believe our differences make us great. We power companies of every shape, size and style with the ingredients, solutions and passion to convert ideas into impact. Do More Good: Claiming perfection doesn’t help. We’re on a journey to do better for people and planet. Every day we bring the talent, influence and responsibility to constantly challenge the status quo.

“Today we start a transformative journey together to become a center of innovation for our customers,” said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our leadership team believes passionately in the importance and benefit of being a purpose-driven enterprise. We will lead not simply by relying on an unmatched portfolio and flawless execution, but by quickly unlocking new innovations as we tap into our shared passion for pairing science and creativity to deliver for our customers. We are creating an agile, empowered and innovative business that provides exceptional service and delivers on our commitment to be an essential partner for our customers.”

Mr. Fibig continued, “Critical to our success is our ability to foster an execution culture and embed values that support our promises to our people, customers, consumers and our communities. To that end, we have updated our cultural principles to ensure we have the foundation in place to empower our people to deliver on our commitments.”

IFF’s merger with N&B prompted the Company to establish a new set of core values and cultural principles as the foundation of its growth strategy. This resulted in the following cultural principles:

ACT AS AN OWNER: We take ownership and work with passion and integrity. Our teams are empowered to make decisions and help the entire organization thrive.

We take ownership and work with passion and integrity. Our teams are empowered to make decisions and help the entire organization thrive. BE AGILE: We constantly push for progress and respond to the needs of our customers and the world with speed, skill, and creativity.

We constantly push for progress and respond to the needs of our customers and the world with speed, skill, and creativity. COLLABORATE AND WIN TOGETHER: Our bond with our customers and colleagues powers innovation and our shared success.

IFF’s culture is further buoyed by its values:

Empowerment: We make informed decisions, take action and have the courage to hold ourselves accountable for the outcomes.

We make informed decisions, take action and have the courage to hold ourselves accountable for the outcomes. Expertise: We collaborate, applying our collective skills and diverse backgrounds to solve problems and achieve higher levels of performance.

We collaborate, applying our collective skills and diverse backgrounds to solve problems and achieve higher levels of performance. Integrity: We are inclusive, treat each other with respect and work in a fair, honest and ethical way.

We are inclusive, treat each other with respect and work in a fair, honest and ethical way. Innovation: We harness our creativity to deliver essential solutions for our partners and the communities we serve.

We harness our creativity to deliver essential solutions for our partners and the communities we serve. Responsibility: We protect the health and safety of our people and preserve the communities where we work.

Introducing IFF’s Business Divisions

Nourish

The Company announced its combined Taste, Food & Beverage division will now be called Nourish. To nourish is to feed with purpose, a vision that guides IFF’s partnership with all stakeholders. Nourish, IFF’s largest division, is composed of IFF’s Taste division and N&B’s Food & Beverage segment. The new identity for Nourish better aligns the division with the enhanced capabilities, vision and purpose of the combined company as Nourish boldly imagines to create the future of food and beverage experiences.

Scent

IFF’s Scent division creates and pioneers unique fragrances, scent solutions and cosmetic actives across key consumer goods industries such as fine perfumery, personal, fabric and home care. Key enablers to these pioneering scents are unique fragrance ingredients and naturals which bring breakthrough olfactive innovation and augmented perfumery benefits. Scent leads fragrance artistry, scientific discovery and therapeutic breakthroughs that change the word for better by awakening human nature.

Health & Biosciences

Inspired by nature and distinguished by its world-class bioscience and microbiome capabilities, IFF’s Health & Bioscience (H&B) platform is a leading innovation partner for customers across a broad range of consumer product, industrial and agricultural sectors. H&B works closely with our customers to enhance products – and their processes – to deliver safer, healthier and more sustainable solutions.

Pharma Solutions

IFF’s Pharma Solutions division is a trusted leader in developing the ingredients, products and applications that support global production of pharma and dietary supplements. With recognized brands and unmatched expertise, Pharma Solutions is setting new standards in a highly regulated industry.

