WarnerMedia Scores 24 Nominations for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GLAAD just announced nominees for the organization’s 32nd annual Media Awards which acknowledges fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community. Brands across WarnerMedia’s portfolio like DC Comics, Cartoon Network, CNN and HBO Max received nominations across thirteen different categories including: “Outstanding Documentary,” “Outstanding Children’s Programming,” “Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series,” and more.

Last year, WarnerMedia brands took home three GLAAD Media Awards for “Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism – Newsmagazine,” CNN en Espanol: Después de Stonewall; “Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ+ character),”Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, “Two Doors Down” (Warner Bros. Television); and “Special Recognition Award Special,” Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ Stage 13.

This year’s winners will be unveiled during a virtual ceremony in April. See the full list of WarnerMedia’s award nominations below:

English-Language Categories

Outstanding Documentary:

Equal (HBO Max)

Welcome to Chechnya (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Outstanding TV Movie

Bad Education (HBO)

La Leyenda Negra (HBO Latino/HBO Max)

Unpregnant (HBO Max)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

Legendary (HBO Max)

We're Here (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Programming

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (HBO Max)

Summer Camp Island (HBO Max)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

"Obsidian" Adventure Time: Distant Lands (HBO Max)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

Outstanding Comic Book

Far Sector, by N.K. Jemisin, Jamal Campbell, Deron Bennett (DC Comics)

Lois Lane, by Greg Rucka, Mike Perkins, Gabe Eltaeb, Andy Troy, Simon Bowland (DC Comics)

Suicide Squad, by Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo, Daniel Sampere, Juan Albarran, Adriano Lucas, Wes Abbott (DC Comics)

You Brought Me the Ocean, by Alex Sanchez, Julie Maroh, Deron Bennett (DC Comics)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

“Black Trans Lives Matter” Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“One-on-One with Transportation Secretary Nominee Pete Buttigieg” State of the Union (CNN)

Outstanding Online Journalism Article

“They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising” by Brent Miller, Otto Bell, and Jordan Shavarebi (Great Big Story)

“‘You Don’t Belong Here’: In Poland’s ‘LGBT-Free Zones’ Existing is an Act of Defiance” by Ivana Kottasová and Rob Picheta (CNN.com)

Spanish-Language Categories

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series

Veneno (HBO Max)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article

“El Brutal Asesinato de una Mujer Transgénero Conmociona a Puerto Rico y Renueva una Conversación Sobre la Transfobia” por Harmeet Kaur y Rafy Rivera (CNNEspañol.com)

