Georgia MLS Partners with dynaConnections to Provide connectMLS™

TUCKER, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Georgia Multiple Listing Service, Georgia’s largest real estate marketplace in both transactions and sales volume, announces its partnership with dynaConnections Corporation to provide MLS services to its 45,000 plus members.

Real estate professionals across Georgia will soon benefit from dynaConnections’ top-rated MLS platform, connectMLS. Designed with the end user in mind, connectMLS’s intuitive, feature-rich, and mobile-friendly solution provides Georgia MLS members an additional suite of tools to efficiently collaborate with their buying and selling clients.

“Georgia MLS is excited to partner with a company that is dedicated to delivering real estate data in a manner that is consumable via a modern online experience,” said Georgia MLS CEO, Richard Boone. “connectMLS will provide our members the versatile functionality demanded by today’s real estate professional, with a responsive design interface that seamlessly adapts to all devices and every situation.”

“The connectMLS platform will not only create additional opportunities for our members to strengthen their client relationships through real estate data,” says Boone, “but our partnership with the team at dynaConnections provides a new foundation for future innovation.”

“Georgia MLS has an innovative team and it’s clear that they strive to provide their members with the best MLS experience,” said Tim Ford, CEO of dynaConnections. “We look forward to working alongside such a driven team to help them achieve their goal with the launch of our robust MLS solution, connectMLS.”

About Georgia MLS (GAMLS)

Georgia MLS, Georgia’s largest real estate marketplace, has provided real estate tools, services, and education to real estate professionals for 58 years. With brokerage offices across the state of Georgia, members have consistently sold more homes through Georgia MLS than any other multiple listing service in the state. Georgia MLS combines innovative technology solutions with unmatched value so that members have the resources to respond to the changing needs of the real estate consumer. Headquartered in Tucker, Georgia, GAMLS services 45,000+ agents in 4,029 offices across the Southeast and the nation. For more information on Georgia MLS, visit www.gamls.com.

About dynaConnections Corporation and connectMLS

dynaConnections Corporation is an Austin-based real estate software company renowned for consistent innovation and dedication to service. Its flagship product, connectMLS, is a one-of-a-kind multiple listing service solution with millisecond response time and ease of access on all devices and platforms. Rich embedded features and seamless integrations allow connectMLS to be an intuitive, all-in-one real estate transaction manager for both agents and clients. For more than 19 years, dynaConnections and the connectMLS solution have been exceeding all standards of what the real estate industry expects from MLS providers. For more information, please visit www.dynaconnections.com.