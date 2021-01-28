Labcorp Earns 100 Percent on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Scorecard on LGBTQ Workplace Equality

BURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Labcorp® (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that it received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. This is the fourth consecutive year Labcorp has received this designation.

“Now more than ever, people are looking to Labcorp for information, innovation, and insights,” said Brenda Velasquez Wagner, chief diversity and inclusion officer of Labcorp. “A diverse workforce is essential for us to deliver on that commitment and on our mission of improving health and improving lives around the world. We’re honored to again receive this recognition from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and we are committed to continuing to provide a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment for our employees.”

Labcorp’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories: non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/resources/corporate-equality-index.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and save lives. With over 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $11.5 billion in FY2019. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

