Qapital Launches Dream Team Beta, the First Ever Money Planning Tool for Couples, Built by a Couple

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qapital, the only challenger bank built on behavioral science, just launched QapitalⓇ Dream Team™ Beta – the first ever holistic money planning tool for couples, built by a couple. With the release of Qapital Dream Team, Qapital becomes the first and only app to enable couples to take charge of their savings, spending and investing goals together in a single place. It provides couples with the tools to talk about, manage and make decisions about their shared finances – all without giving up their individual accounts.

Unlike any other fintech app available today, Qapital Dream Team:

- is built on behavioral science and theories by renowned behavioral economist Dan Ariely, author of Predictably Irrational and James B. Duke Professor of Psychology and Behavioral Economics at Duke University

- drives action by helping couples make financial decisions together rather than just providing an aggregate view of data like most providers

- brings together couples’ financial lives by enabling them to effortlessly share spending, saving and investing goals, transfer money to each other and easily communicate about their finances in their text/chat platform of their choice

“Money anxiety is one of the leading stressors on relationships,” comments Dan Ariely, Chief Behavioral Economist at Qapital. “Qapital Dream Team is designed to help couples take better control of their finances at a time when a lot of people feel they’ve lost that control. Whether it’s saving for a first home, or trying to pay down debt, or even investing together for retirement – Dream Team empowers partners with the ability to talk about, manage and make decisions about their money in a way that is so important for healthy relationships.”

Qapital Dream Team was developed for couples, by a couple – Qapital co-founders and husband and wife duo George Friedman and Katherine Salisbury.

“Dream Team is something George and I always wanted to build and the pandemic only reinforced how needed it was,” says Qapital co-founder and COO Katherine Salisbury. “I was pregnant with our fourth child. We were navigating COVID-19 as a family plus running Qapital together, working around the clock while also raising our other three children. We had no time to deal with our money and we knew that other couples must feel this pain too.”

Qapital co-founder and CEO George Friedman adds, “Qapital Dream Team is everything we know couples need because we road-tested it ourselves. While other apps out there show couples a view of both their finances, nothing helped decision or action that data across spending, saving and investing. We know how stressful money can be in any relationship – Dream Team is working to solve that.”

To check out Qapital Dream Team Beta, download the Qapital app today.

About Qapital

Qapital is a new kind of banking experience that empowers people to maximize their happiness by saving, spending, and investing with their goals in mind. By blending behavioral science with technology, Qapital provides people with the tools they need to make managing money easy and fun. Loved by its users, Qapital has 78K+ 5-star ratings and has been named “Most Innovative App” by both Google and Apple.