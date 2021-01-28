Allison A/S: Recall

BRAMMING, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We have found an unwanted bacterial growth in some product batches according to the overview below.

After the end of production and before delivery all affected batches have been tested free of microbiological growth, but by routine random inspection after 3 months, microbiological growth has been found.

In most cases the infection of the products does not pose a risk to consumers with a normally functioning immune system, but for consumers with a weak immune system, the products may pose a risk.

It is therefore recommended that you either discard the product or return it to the store where it was purchased. The batch number is printed on the bottom of the packaging.