Allison A/S: Recall

BRAMMING, Denmark--()--We have found an unwanted bacterial growth in some product batches according to the overview below.

After the end of production and before delivery all affected batches have been tested free of microbiological growth, but by routine random inspection after 3 months, microbiological growth has been found.

In most cases the infection of the products does not pose a risk to consumers with a normally functioning immune system, but for consumers with a weak immune system, the products may pose a risk.

It is therefore recommended that you either discard the product or return it to the store where it was purchased. The batch number is printed on the bottom of the packaging.

PRODUCT

Batch no. product

Batch no. Gift boxes

Meraki Handlotion tangled woods (Gift boxes)

231500

202019

Meraki Handlotion Northern Dawn (Gift boxes)

231727

202023

Meraki Pure Bodylotion

231530

 

Meraki Handlotion Linen Dew

231524

 

Meraki Handlotion Linen Dew

231822

 

Meraki Handlotion tangled woods (Gift boxes)

231135

202018

Meraki Handlotion Harvest Moon

231227

 

Meraki Handlotion Linen Dew

225382

 

 

Contacts

Allison A/S
Maria Bønnelykke
Quality Manager
tel. +45 75191333

Release Summary

Recall

Contacts

Allison A/S
Maria Bønnelykke
Quality Manager
tel. +45 75191333