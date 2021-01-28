The Shift Network Presents The Mystics Summit

PETALUMA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Shift Network (TSN), a global leader in transformational learning and events, today announced its lineup of speakers for its upcoming Mystics Summit. Starting February 1, this free, 5-day, livestream event presents more than 40 modern-day mystics — from scholars and poets to teachers and musicians — who will share mysticism’s timeless teachings to heal and reinvigorate modern lives.

Presenters include Matthew Fox, Krishna Das, Andrew Harvey, Gangaji, Anne Lamott, Imam Adé Mendes, Elizabeth Lesser, Rabbi Rami Shapiro, China Galland, Imam Jamal Rahman, Robert Ellsberg, and dozens more. The full lineup can be found at /MysticsSummit.com

These presenters will share the teachings of great mystics from history, including Hildegard of Bingen, the Black Madonna, Teilhard de Chardin, and Sri Aurobindo, as well as modern mystics including Thomas Merton, Ram Dass, Friar Greg Boyle, and Dorothy Day — and how these teachings have informed and inspired their own lives.

Mystics across time have written some of the world’s greatest poetry and scripture during times of social upheaval. With our world coping with a global pandemic, and a divided country still reeling from recent political events, these teachings are deeply relevant, and offer great wisdom for our time.

About The Shift Network: Founded in 2010 by Stephen Dinan and Devaa Haley Mitchell, The Shift Network (TheShiftNetwork.com) is a global leader in online transformational education, media, and events dedicated to helping people achieve their full potential. Reaching millions of participants worldwide, The Shift Network (TSN) offers hundreds of courses featuring internationally renowned speakers on diverse subjects, including shamanism, energy healing, yoga, plant medicine, Qigong, and more.

TSN features one of the largest online libraries of peacebuilding resources in the world, and its philanthropic arm donates to a wide range of environmental, health, and social justice causes. TSN can also be accessed through The Shift App — Uplift Your World, available in both the Apple and Google App Stores. Coming in 2021 is a new podcast and a rich array of other media offerings. Through all these access points, TSN is committed to empowering 100 million people in the next five years in order to accelerate a kinder, more peaceful, and livable planet for all.