Turning Procurement Data into Dollars with Procurement Analytics | Request a Free Pilot to Learn Why Global Leaders Prefer Quantzig

Learn more about our procurement analytics capabilities by getting in touch with an expert.

Quantzig, one of the world's leading analytics solutions provider, announced the addition of new procurement analytics services to its advanced supply chain analytics portfolio. Quantzig's procurement analytics capabilities cover various aspects of the supply chain, including- pricing, working capital optimization, compliance analysis, and supplier performance assessment. The main challenge for enterprises today is having access to procurement data but not being able to infuse insights into their procurement strategies. Quantzig's procurement analytics solutions aim to address this need by helping businesses act on insights.

Today’s competitive environment necessitates businesses of all sizes to act on data-driven insights to make crucial business decisions. Analytics has proven to help businesses in this regard by offering decision-makers, managers, and C-suite executives access to these insights, thereby saving time, reducing costs, optimizing process life cycles, and increasing productivity. Given the benefits of embedding analytics into business processes, the need for procurement analytics initially evolved from the desire to get a consolidated view on procurement spend.

Today procurement analytics encompasses a vast portfolio of specialized analytics solutions, data dashboards, and data visualization and reporting solutions. Businesses can utilize procurement analytics to analyze, predict, and improve procurement and supply chain performance.

How Can Quantzig’s Procurement Analytics Solutions Help You?

While most procurement organizations have a common goal of creating a single source of truth through enhanced data visibility, they face unique challenges in achieving their goals. Traditionally, procurement analytics solutions focused on analyzing procurement spend and supplier performance, but today the focus is shifting towards automated and prescriptive decision making with a strong focus on innovation and technology implementation.

Evidently, this shift is accelerated by the growing needs of procurement organizations facing digital transformations. Quantzig, through its unique offerings and customizable procurement analytics solutions, offers businesses relevant, timely insights that improve supply chain performance and productivity. Drawing on our expertise in the field of procurement, we focus on integrating the best practices to drive continuous process improvements in procurement.

Quantzig’s advanced procurement analytics capabilities empower businesses to perform sophisticated quantitative operations and draw actionable insights from data. A unique mix of domain expertise and industry knowledge sets us apart, making us the most preferred analytics service provider globally. Our procurement analytics solutions drive impactful outcomes by-

Integrating multi-language and multi-currency data from disparate sources

Implementing interactive dashboards and visually impactful reports

Analyzing supplier performance and finding new opportunities to grow

Leveraging cutting-edge analytical technologies to support strategy creation and decision-making in dynamic markets

With a huge clientele, which ranges from CEOs to BU heads to stakeholders of Fortune 500 companies, we have played an active part in improving business outcomes globally. Our expertise and domain knowledge also reflect the number of projects we've worked on and the results that have prompted businesses to engage with us on an ongoing basis, making us the most preferred analytics partner for leading businesses. We have a proven track record of helping businesses across North America, Europe, EMEA, and APAC leverage procurement analytics to drive better outcomes.

