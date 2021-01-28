Cooper Tire Scores 100 Percent on 2021 Corporate Equality Index

FINDLAY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cooper Tire announced today it has received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and has been designated as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for the second consecutive year. The CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ equality in the workplace.

“At Cooper, our Purpose says everyone deserves to travel through life’s journeys with confidence—that means everyone. To be recognized again this year for our policies and programs that support equality demonstrates Cooper’s commitment to building a workplace where everyone feels respected, valued and included for who they are and how they contribute to making great tires,” said Brad Hughes, Cooper’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to seek opportunities to promote diversity, equity and inclusion within our business and communities.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

