Martin Luther King III Shares Hopes for the Future on Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Martin Luther King III shared his hopes for the future, his insights on the current state of civil rights and his work with the Drum Major Institute on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

As the oldest son of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King, Martin Luther King III serves as an ambassador of his parents’ legacy of nonviolent social change. A graduate of his father's alma mater, Morehouse College, King has devoted his life to working in the non-profit sector to promote civil rights and global human rights and to eradicate the “triple evils” of racism, militarism and poverty his father identified as the scourges of humankind.

Founded in 1961 by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Harry Wachtel, Drum Major Institute (DMI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating commonsense solutions to drive social progress for all American citizens. Led by their sons, Martin Luther King III and William B. Wachtel, DMI advocates to improve accessibility for citizens to actively participate in our democracy.

“It was tremendously humbling to have Martin on our show and to learn about how he continues to make societal impact and further his father’s legacy,” said Shegerian. “His insights are sure to bring our listeners hope and inspiration for a better future. It was a great privilege to learn first-hand about Martin’s efforts with the Drum Major Institute, his beautiful children’s book and the positive impact he has been making throughout the world.”

King has also teamed up with an array of stars from across the sports world and Engage to raise money for the Drum Major Institute. Learn more at letsengage.com/mlk.

