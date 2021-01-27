AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for American Life & Security Corp.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” of American Life & Security Corp. (American Life) (headquartered in Lincoln, NE).

The ratings reflect American Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The positive outlooks reflect an overall improvement in the balance sheet strength metrics, especially financial flexibility, with the recent raise of additional capital through its public offering by Midwest Holding Inc., along with an expectation of risk-adjusted capitalization remaining at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), in the near term. AM Best's also expects that the company will continue its upward trajectory in operating performance, supported by strong internal capital generation, and enhance its position in its domestic market as it executes its business plan.

The balance sheet strength assessment of strong also takes into account American Life’s conservative investment strategy and the high use of reinsurance agreements, even though there is a collateralized trust to support the reinsurance arrangements. For the most part, the technology–enabled life/annuity carrier has outperformed its financial targets over the past two years, but early trends are still considered fairly modest as the company continues to obtain additional dedicated reinsurance partners as planned. The ratings reflect AM Best’s view that the group will continue to make additional progress with its strategic business plan. AM Best will continue to monitor results against future growth projections.

