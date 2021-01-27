AM Best Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Upland Specialty Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to Upland Specialty Insurance Company (Upland Specialty) (Dallas, TX) with a Financial Strength Assessment of A- pca (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “a-” pca. The outlook assigned to these PCAs is stable. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pursuit Investors, LP (a Delaware corporation), the non-operating holding company of Upland Capital Group, Inc.

The PCA reflects Upland Specialty’s consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The PCA considers Upland Specialty’s excellent projected risk-adjusted capitalization and sound business strategy, which should position the company to take advantage of current favorable market conditions in the excess and surplus (E&S) product lines that the company is targeting. The company is a new specialty E&S lines carrier that will seek to build a diversified commercial E&S business portfolio across the casualty, property and specialty business lines. Business will be generated through wholesale insurance brokers on a nationwide basis. Upland Specialty’s senior management team possesses significant experience and a solid track record in the E&S market. AM Best believes that this experience, and management’s existing relationships with its distribution sources, will be key to the company quickly gaining traction in its targeted markets.

The PCA also considers the execution risk faced by any start-up operation. AM Best also recognizes that the company will be challenged to achieve operating profitability until it gains necessary scale. In AM Best’s view, gaining sufficient scale may be the biggest challenge to the successful execution of the company’s strategy, as growth will be dependent on the E&S market’s acceptance of a start-up company that will be initially focused on long tail business lines. However, management's extensive relationships in the wholesale distribution market should help in this regard.

Upland Specialty, which expects to commence operations in early 2021, is backed by an equity investment of up to $200 million from Newlight Partners LP (Newlight) and an additional investment from members of the company’s senior management team. Newlight is a growth equity firm with approximately $4 billion in capital commitments and assets under management. The Newlight team has invested approximately $6 billion in over 100 investments since 2005, first as the Strategic Investments Group at Soros Fund Management LLC (Soros), and now as Newlight after the team's spin out from Soros in 2018.

This press release relates to Preliminary Credit Assessments that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all assessment information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual assessments referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating and Assessment opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City.

Copyright © 2021 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.