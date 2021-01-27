ACI Will Be “Robustly Engaged” in Gaining Passage of Federal Ingredient Communication Policy

ACI CEO Melissa Hockstad outlined priorities for the cleaning product supply chain in her "State of the Association" address at the 2021 ACI Virtual Summit. (Graphic: Business Wire)

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Cleaning Institute “needs to be in the driver’s seat” to ensure eventual passage of a federal policy governing cleaning product ingredient communication, said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO, in her annual State of the Association address.

Speaking at the 2021 ACI Virtual Summit, Hockstad said ACI “will be more robustly engaged than ever in the halls of Congress to advocate on our number one policy issue.”

“Different states enacting different regulatory regimes disrupts the marketplace, for consumers, customers and manufacturers alike. That’s why a federal ingredient communication policy is paramount. This won’t be an easy lift, but we are in this for the long haul.”

Hockstad added that ACI and the cleaning product supply chain looks forward to working with the Biden Administration and the new Congress as “ACI has a history of working in a bipartisan manner with lawmakers and regulators at all levels of government.”

Among the other priorities Hockstad outlined for the year ahead:

Enhancing and showcasing the state of the science on cleaning product safety and efficacy

Driving impactful sustainability action

Maximizing business growth

Enhancing public confidence and trust in cleaning products through continuous, effective communications and outreach initiatives

“Ever since the pandemic started, cleaning products and their chemistries proved beyond the shadow of a doubt how essential they are to public health,” said Hockstad. “ACI was front-and-center for media and stakeholder audiences during the past year to provide useful, science-based information on cleaning, hygiene, disinfecting and fabric care products.

“In this new year, we need to build upon that momentum through news media and social media outreach. We will provide clarity and direction around benefits of cleaning products; reinforce and solidify the importance of smart, targeted hygiene to maintain healthy environments; and maintain and strengthen public confidence and trust in industry and the products they produce.”

ACI will continue its multi-year, multi-million-dollar research program to produce safety and efficacy data on topical antiseptic product ingredients, as required by the Food and Drug Administration.

Similarly, ACI will be proactively engaging with the Environmental Protection Agency on critical issues ensuring availability of disinfectants and their chemistries as well as ongoing implementation of the Lautenberg Chemical Safety Act.

ACI will also keep working to have an impact in the federal and state arenas on the regulation of the manufacturing by-product known as 1,4-dioxane.

“In New York, we are consistently working to ensure that the implementation of a state law – which limits the amount of 1,4-dioxane in cleaning and detergent products to extraordinarily trace levels – will not lead to clearing retail shelves of safe and effective products that are used and trusted by consumers on a daily basis.”

