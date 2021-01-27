New Farm Rich Campaign Reminds Us What We Don’t Miss About Watching Games in Crowded Stadiums

New Farm Rich ad campaign spotlights the funny, sometimes aggravating, moments we’ve all experienced in crowded, big stadiums – joined by a cast of comical farm animals all with minds of their own.

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concession stands and the stadium may be far from packed for the Big Game next week, but Farm Rich is reminding football fans why gameday experiences are often best enjoyed from the comforts of home anyways.

New TV and digital spots featuring the Farm Rich spokesperson spotlight the funny, sometimes aggravating, moments we’ve all experienced in crowded, big stadiums – joined by a cast of comical farm animals all with minds of their own. The commercials, developed by The Scout Agency, feature four new :30 spots as well as three :15. Themes include the “The Wave,” “Kiss Cam,” “No Lines” and “Section 5.”

Kicking off in January in time for the Big Game, the ads will continue through the March Madness time period. Television spots are airing now across Food Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery, SEC Network and others, “on demand” streaming platforms such as Amazon Fire TV and DiscoveryGo, and digital ads on Facebook, Instagram, Google and more.

Ciera Womack, Director of Marketing for Farm Rich, says the spots are meant to capture the relatable nostalgia we feel about not attending large-scale events right now. “Sometimes, the things we go through while attending a live game in person can be pretty funny, and often frustrating, and these digital shorts and TV ads look back at some of the ‘realities’ of being in a giant stadium. The gameday experience certainly changed for us over the last year, and while we may miss being in venues, sometimes hanging at home on our sofas with a plate of warm, cheesy snacks by our side is just what’s needed right now.”

A supporting “Concessions at Home” Giveaway, promoted via four Instagram Reels videos leading up to the Big Game, is now running on FarmRich.com. One lucky fan will get to recreate the snack concessions experience at home with a prize pack, including a Farm Rich blanket, Yeti cups, JBL Speaker, at-home projector, kitchen accessories and a year’s supply of Farm Rich snacks. The brand is also working with professional football stars like Cole Beasley (Buffalo), Will Grier (Charlotte), O.J. Howard (Tampa), Jonathan Allen (Washington, D.C.) and others to show how they plan to enjoy their Big Game concessions from home on Instagram.

About Farm Rich

A division of Rich Products, Farm Rich is one of the nation’s leading frozen snacks and appetizers brands. The company is based in St. Simons Island, Ga., and features a full portfolio of frozen snack and appetizer products, as well as plant-based offerings, made for snacking when you want, how you want. Farm Rich snacks are made with wholesome, great-tasting ingredients, and are sold at grocery and club stores nationwide, and online. For products and nutritional information, recipes and more, visit FarmRich.com.