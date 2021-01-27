Benchmark Senior Living Launches Digital Platform to Improve, Personalize Resident Experience

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of Benchmark Senior Living’s commitment to improve and personalize the resident experience, the company has become the first senior living provider in the Northeast to implement a digital platform that pinpoints residents’ interests to better match them to community programs and activities, and build relationships with neighbors.

The “Something in Common” program, developed using TSOLife technology, is being launched across Benchmark’s 63 communities in seven states.

“Creating and enhancing human connections in our communities is at the heart of Benchmark’s mission and something each of our staff members strive to achieve each day. ‘Something in Common’ is a tremendous resource that helps forge cherished relationships between new and longtime residents, as well as staff,” said Tom Grape, Benchmark's founder, Chairman and CEO.

“Something in Common” also creates an audio narrative of residents’ life stories using recorded interviews with residents. The recorded audio is edited and brought to life with photos, videos, and other materials to create a rich, first-person account that can be downloaded and shared. Family members can also use the TSOLife mobile app to contribute to their loved one’s legacy by recording and adding their own stories.

The TSOLife platform is far superior to the written resident profiles the company had previously used to learn about residents when they moved into Benchmark communities.

“TSOLife has been a game changer. It helps us make data-based decisions on what activities to bring to the residents based on their interests,” said Barbara Solomon, Vice President of Revenue Operations. “It has been amazing to see how quickly we can now connect new residents with their peers to make instant friendships.”

Solomon said each audio interview yields more than 80 details regarding each resident’s interests and preferences, doubling the amount of data points compared to the written profiles. This information is stored in TSOLife’s secure online platform where Benchmark employees who work with residents on programs and activities can securely access the data. This data is then used to personalize residents’ experiences and connect them to other residents.

“We're thrilled to partner with Benchmark Senior Living for this initiative. Benchmark is a forward-thinking innovator and is always putting the care of their residents first. It's rewarding to see a community leverage our tools to improve the lives of their residents, and personalize the experience for both residents and staff,” said David Sawyer, founder and CEO of TSOLife.

Benchmark has already launched the program in more than 90% of its 63 communities across the Northeast and will be extending it to the remainder of the company’s footprint in coming weeks. For more information on Benchmark Senior Living’s “Something in Common” program, please visit https://www.benchmarkseniorliving.com/helpful-solutions/something-in-common-program.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities in seven states. The company was named to FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces for Aging Services list in both the first year it was published, 2018, and in 2019, ranking fifth among senior living companies with 50 or more communities. The company has been named to The Boston Globe’s Top Places to Work list every year of the 13 years it has been published. It also has been consistently recognized as a top workplace by the Boston Business Journal, Hartford Courant and Hartford Business Journal. Visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com for more information.

About TSOLife

TSOLife partners with senior living communities across the nation to provide a first-of-its-kind business intelligence platform using Artificial Intelligence (AI) called Minerva. Minerva creates powerful dashboards with a suite of information and personalized tools for staff to put prospect and resident knowledge into practice. TSOLife provides actionable insights and fuels decision-making in senior living communities. Along with Minerva, TSOLife provides a tech-enabled legacy preservation solution to easily preserve the life stories of their residents. Visit www.tsolife.com for more information.