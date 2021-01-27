Bode Opens Up Marketplace to Buyers With or Without an Agent

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its effort to make real estate transactions easy and transparent, Bōde has just launched a new feature that allows any buyer in Alberta to make an offer on any of the 16,000+ active listings in the Bōde marketplace for free. This includes all MLS listings in Alberta as well as Bōde’s own listings.

Home buyers are now empowered to search and favourite properties, see sold data, message, request showings, and, ultimately, make offers on any property in the Bōde marketplace. Many customers across Alberta are already taking advantage of these features and saving thousands of dollars in commission as a result.

By signing up for a free account, Bōde users can formulate an offer including pricing, terms, timing and conditions. This is all conveniently done online. Having completed almost 100 home transactions in the past 6 months, the experienced Bōde team is there for support at every step.

“What we’ve done is offer more choice in our home province,” says Robert Price, Chief Executive Officer at Bōde. “As a buyer, you can buy on your own or with agent representation. In the UK, Ireland, Australia, and Scandinavia over 95% of buyers are self-represented, compared to just 10% in Canada. Bōde's new functionality makes it easy for Albertans to buy without a REALTOR(™), and save significantly.”

While there is a 1% fee for sellers using Bōde, the marketplace is completely free for buyers with the commission cost savings on every listing automatically estimated for buyers.

Price says traffic, listings and transactions have increased during the pandemic as buyers and sellers are looking for more affordable and “socially distant” ways to buy and sell their homes.

“We decided to buy our home through Bōde without an agent and we couldn’t be happier,” says Hanif Joshinghani, CEO of Symend, one of Canada’s fastest growing tech companies. “While the selling agent required information on how Bōde works, the Bōde team was helpful and provided clarifications throughout. We felt in full control of the process and saved significantly. I think anyone can be successful using Bōde.”

Bōde is a top 10% brokerage in Alberta by volume of inventory and was recently selected as a Top 15 innovator by Startup Calgary.

“This is certainly a change to the traditional process where 90% of transactions have both a buy and sell side realtor involved, so the Bōde team is excited to support buyers as they wish at any step in the process. Given this is a significant change for some agents, we have been active in supporting the success for all parties involved,” says Price.

Bōde will be expanding to select Canadian cities in 2021. You can learn more by visiting www.bode.ca

About Bōde Canada:

Bōde is Alberta’s first online real estate marketplace and a smarter way to buy and sell a home.